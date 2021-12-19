S. Illinois 66, Illinois 51

ILLINOIS (5-6)

Bostic 3-6 0-0 6, Rubin 1-1 0-0 2, McKenzie 7-15 0-3 14, Nye 1-7 0-0 2, Peebles 3-6 0-0 6, Robins 1-1 0-2 2, Lopes 0-1 0-0 0, Anastasieska 1-4 1-1 3, Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Amusan 2-4 0-0 6, Oden 3-5 1-1 8, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-52 2-7 51

S. ILLINOIS (5-4)

Brockmeyer 3-11 3-8 9, Walker 7-12 3-4 17, Link 1-2 2-2 5, Love 0-3 0-0 0, Silvey 9-18 0-0 19, Katcher 0-1 0-0 0, McCallister 2-7 0-0 6, Potter 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Randle 5-7 0-0 10, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-61 8-14 66

Illinois 8 14 15 14 — 51 S. Illinois 18 19 18 11 — 66

3-Point Goals_Illinois 3-11 (Bostic 0-1, McKenzie 0-1, Nye 0-4, Amusan 2-4, Oden 1-1), S. Illinois 4-19 (Link 1-2, Love 0-1, Silvey 1-9, McCallister 2-7). Assists_Illinois 9 (Bostic 2), S. Illinois 13 (Love 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Illinois 25 (McKenzie 4-6), S. Illinois 43 (Brockmeyer 6-13). Total Fouls_Illinois 17, S. Illinois 11. Technical Fouls_None. A_539.

