S. Illinois 75, Grambling St. 64

GRAMBLING ST. (3-10)

Randolph 5-8 0-0 10, Taylor 4-9 3-4 11, Christon 3-11 2-2 9, Cowart 0-0 2-2 2, Moton 4-10 5-5 13, E.Parrish 6-9 0-1 12, Moss 1-3 3-4 6, Munford 0-1 1-2 1, Murrell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-51 16-20 64.

S. ILLINOIS (8-5)

Domask 6-13 10-11 24, Muila 0-0 1-5 1, Coupet 5-13 6-6 17, Jones 3-9 6-10 12, Verplancken 2-6 0-0 6, Brown 2-8 0-0 6, D’Avanzo 2-3 5-5 9, Harvey 0-2 0-0 0, Filewich 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 20-58 28-37 75.

Halftime_S. Illinois 41-25. 3-Point Goals_Grambling St. 2-10 (Moss 1-1, Christon 1-5, Moton 0-1, E.Parrish 0-1, Randolph 0-1, Taylor 0-1), S. Illinois 7-29 (Domask 2-5, Verplancken 2-5, Brown 2-8, Coupet 1-5, Harvey 0-2, Jones 0-4). Rebounds_Grambling St. 30 (E.Parrish 6), S. Illinois 40 (Domask, Muila, Jones 7). Assists_Grambling St. 10 (E.Parrish 4), S. Illinois 12 (Domask, Jones, Verplancken 3). Total Fouls_Grambling St. 23, S. Illinois 15. A_4,026 (8,339).

