S. Utah 100, Saint Katherine 61

SAINT KATHERINE (0-3)
Clouet 6-16 7-8 20, Durham 4-8 0-0 8, Tarpley 4-10 3-7 11, Baptiste 0-3 0-1 0, Meza 2-4 3-4 7, Romero 2-5 0-0 5, Gallardo 3-13 0-0 6, Lloyd-Watson 1-1 2-2 4, Fukuda 0-0 0-0 0, Vertiz 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-60 15-22 61.
S. UTAH (7-3)
Fausett 4-8 1-2 9, Spurgin 1-3 0-0 2, Jones 5-8 2-2 15, Knight 8-10 3-4 19, Marin 1-3 0-0 2, Moore 1-4 2-2 4, Fleming 1-4 1-2 3, Barnes 6-8 2-2 16, Butler 5-7 1-2 14, A.Anderson 1-3 2-2 5, Moody 3-5 1-1 9, Muhammad 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 37-64 15-19 100.
Halftime_S. Utah 47-33. 3-Point Goals_Saint Katherine 2-11 (Romero 1-3, Clouet 1-6, Baptiste 0-1, Tarpley 0-1), S. Utah 11-32 (Butler 3-4, Jones 3-6, Barnes 2-4, Moody 2-4, A.Anderson 1-3, Knight 0-1, Marin 0-1, Spurgin 0-1, Fausett 0-2, Fleming 0-3, Moore 0-3). Rebounds_Saint Katherine 23 (Tarpley 7), S. Utah 43 (Fausett 10). Assists_Saint Katherine 9 (Baptiste, Romero 2), S. Utah 21 (Knight 5). Total Fouls_Saint Katherine 17, S. Utah 21. A_977 (5,300).
