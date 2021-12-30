S. Utah 64, Sacramento St. 51

SACRAMENTO ST. (4-6)

Clarkin 0-0 0-2 0, FitzPatrick 3-11 0-0 9, Highler 2-7 3-4 7, Wilbon 4-8 1-2 10, Fowler 6-13 0-1 12, Chappell 3-8 2-2 10, Greene 1-3 1-1 3, McCullough 0-2 0-0 0, Holley 0-0 0-0 0, Seng 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-52 7-12 51.

S. UTAH (9-4)

Fausett 6-10 2-4 14, Spurgin 2-2 0-0 4, Jones 5-21 6-6 19, Knight 2-4 3-4 7, Moody 2-5 2-2 8, Butler 3-6 0-1 6, Barnes 2-6 1-2 6, Fleming 0-5 0-2 0, Moore 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-60 14-21 64.

Halftime_Sacramento St. 25-23. 3-Point Goals_Sacramento St. 6-26 (FitzPatrick 3-10, Chappell 2-5, Wilbon 1-1, Greene 0-2, McCullough 0-2, Fowler 0-3, Highler 0-3), S. Utah 6-26 (Jones 3-12, Moody 2-5, Barnes 1-4, Butler 0-1, Moore 0-1, Fleming 0-3). Fouled Out_Clarkin, Fausett. Rebounds_Sacramento St. 32 (Wilbon 9), S. Utah 40 (Fausett 9). Assists_Sacramento St. 5 (Chappell 3), S. Utah 13 (Butler 3). Total Fouls_Sacramento St. 19, S. Utah 18. A_1,261 (5,300).

