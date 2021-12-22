S. Utah 87, Dixie St. 59

DIXIE ST. (7-6)

Leter 6-10 1-3 13, Schofield 1-7 0-0 2, Gilbert 0-1 0-0 0, Gooden 4-9 3-3 12, Staine 1-5 4-6 6, Gonsalves 1-7 0-0 2, Mulibea 1-3 0-0 3, Nicolds 2-4 0-1 5, Allfrey 4-7 0-0 9, Pope 0-1 2-4 2, J.Barnes 2-5 1-1 5, Edmonds 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-59 11-18 59.

S. UTAH (8-4)

Fausett 7-12 2-2 17, Spurgin 1-3 0-0 2, Jones 6-10 4-4 18, Knight 3-5 1-2 7, Marin 3-7 0-0 8, Butler 4-7 0-0 8, Moody 3-6 0-0 9, Fleming 0-1 2-4 2, D.Barnes 2-2 0-0 5, Anderson 0-1 1-2 1, Moore 4-5 0-0 10. Totals 33-59 10-14 87.

Halftime_S. Utah 50-17. 3-Point Goals_Dixie St. 4-24 (Allfrey 1-2, Nicolds 1-2, Gooden 1-3, Mulibea 1-3, Gilbert 0-1, Leter 0-1, Schofield 0-2, J.Barnes 0-3, Staine 0-3, Gonsalves 0-4), S. Utah 11-28 (Moody 3-6, Moore 2-3, Jones 2-5, Marin 2-5, D.Barnes 1-1, Fausett 1-5, Anderson 0-1, Butler 0-1, Fleming 0-1). Rebounds_Dixie St. 30 (Gonsalves 5), S. Utah 33 (Fausett 10). Assists_Dixie St. 9 (Gooden 3), S. Utah 14 (Fausett, Knight, Marin 3). Total Fouls_Dixie St. 17, S. Utah 21. A_2,638 (5,300).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.