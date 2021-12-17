Sacramento St. 67, Menlo 53

MENLO (0-1)

Le’aupepe 2-7 0-0 4, Tranter 1-2 0-0 2, Bonner 0-1 0-0 0, LeBlanc 3-11 1-2 9, Price 3-6 0-0 7, Haven 4-5 0-0 10, Orr 3-6 0-0 9, Ryan 3-4 0-0 6, Seaman 0-4 1-2 1, Lauese 1-4 3-4 5, Neff 0-1 0-0 0, Dirksen 0-0 0-0 0, Stevens 0-1 0-0 0, Duley 0-0 0-0 0, Witt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-52 5-8 53.

SACRAMENTO ST. (4-5)

Komagum 2-4 1-4 5, FitzPatrick 4-7 0-0 12, Highler 2-9 2-5 6, Wilbon 2-7 1-2 6, Fowler 4-6 2-5 11, Chappell 6-12 0-1 15, Hardee 3-7 3-4 10, Greene 1-5 0-0 2, Clarkin 0-0 0-0 0, Evans 0-1 0-0 0, McCullough 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 9-21 67.

Halftime_Sacramento St. 36-25. 3-Point Goals_Menlo 8-20 (Orr 3-6, Haven 2-3, LeBlanc 2-5, Price 1-3, Ryan 0-1, Stevens 0-1, Tranter 0-1), Sacramento St. 10-29 (FitzPatrick 4-7, Chappell 3-6, Fowler 1-1, Wilbon 1-3, Hardee 1-4, Greene 0-4, Highler 0-4). Rebounds_Menlo 37 (LeBlanc, Lauese 7), Sacramento St. 30 (Hardee 7). Assists_Menlo 12 (Le’aupepe 3), Sacramento St. 18 (Fowler 6). Total Fouls_Menlo 15, Sacramento St. 12. A_187 (1,012).

