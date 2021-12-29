Sacred Heart 69, LIU 65

LIU (3-8)

Flowers 13-23 4-4 36, Kante 5-9 1-2 12, Penn 4-16 2-2 11, Burns 1-5 0-0 3, Wood 1-9 0-0 2, Crawford 0-3 0-0 0, Washington 0-2 0-0 0, Cook 0-3 1-2 1. Totals 24-70 8-10 65.

SACRED HEART (5-9)

Galette 6-12 3-3 16, Johnson 0-3 0-2 0, Clarke 4-12 7-7 17, Ty.Thomas 5-12 2-2 15, Watson 3-8 0-2 7, Dutreil 4-8 0-1 8, Reilly 2-9 0-0 6, Pfaffenberger 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-65 12-17 69.

Halftime_LIU 37-34. 3-Point Goals_LIU 9-30 (Flowers 6-10, Kante 1-3, Burns 1-4, Penn 1-6, Cook 0-1, Washington 0-1, Crawford 0-2, Wood 0-3), Sacred Heart 9-27 (Ty.Thomas 3-7, Clarke 2-6, Reilly 2-6, Galette 1-3, Watson 1-4, Johnson 0-1). Rebounds_LIU 42 (Penn 12), Sacred Heart 43 (Dutreil 14). Assists_LIU 16 (Wood 9), Sacred Heart 15 (Clarke 6). Total Fouls_LIU 18, Sacred Heart 12. A_504 (2,062).

