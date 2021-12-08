Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Saint Bonaventure tops Loyola (Md) 84-71

The Associated Press
December 8, 2021 10:05 pm
< a min read
      

OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) — Jalen Adaway and Jaren Holmes scored 22 points apiece as St. Bonaventure beat Loyola (Md.) 84-71 on Wednesday night.

Dominick Welch had 16 points and seven assists for St. Bonaventure (8-1). Quadry Adams added 12 points. Holmes also had nine assists.

Jaylin Andrews had 20 points for the Greyhounds (5-5), whose four-game winning streak came to an end. Veljko Ilic, Milos Ilic and Cameron Spencer each had 13 points.

___

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|5 2021 DoDIIS Worldwide Conference
12|6 Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Pearl Harbor survivor renders salute during ceremony to commemorate 80th anniversary