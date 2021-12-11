Saint Joseph’s 68, Temple 49

TEMPLE (6-3)
Forrester 3-6 0-1 6, Tolbert 0-2 0-0 0, Ademokoya 0-3 0-0 0, Dunn 4-11 3-3 12, Williams 5-14 2-4 12, Strickland 0-6 0-0 0, Jourdain 3-6 1-3 8, White 5-9 1-7 11, Hicks 0-4 0-0 0, Miller 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 20-64 7-18 49.
SAINT JOSEPH’S (5-4)
Funk 2-6 2-2 8, Reynolds 1-6 2-2 5, Obinna 6-10 2-4 14, Brown 0-6 0-0 0, Hall 8-15 6-6 26, Bishop 2-5 2-4 7, Forrest 0-2 3-3 3, Coleman 1-1 1-5 3, Jansson 1-2 0-0 2, Klaczek 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-54 18-26 68.
Halftime_Saint Joseph’s 37-22. 3-Point Goals_Temple 2-20 (Dunn 1-3, Jourdain 1-4, Strickland 0-1, Tolbert 0-1, Williams 0-1, Hicks 0-2, Miller 0-2, Ademokoya 0-3, White 0-3), Saint Joseph’s 8-24 (Hall 4-6, Funk 2-6, Bishop 1-3, Reynolds 1-3, Klaczek 0-1, Forrest 0-2, Brown 0-3). Fouled Out_White. Rebounds_Temple 32 (Dunn 7), Saint Joseph’s 41 (Funk 13). Assists_Temple 3 (Williams 3), Saint Joseph’s 16 (Hall 5). Total Fouls_Temple 19, Saint Joseph’s 20.
