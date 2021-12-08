Saint Joseph’s 78, Penn 71

PENN (3-8)
Wang 4-14 0-0 8, Martz 5-8 0-0 12, Dingle 11-19 2-2 26, Monroe 5-12 2-2 12, Williams 1-2 0-0 2, Smith 2-4 1-2 6, Moshkovitz 0-2 0-0 0, Charles 1-2 2-2 5, Washington 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-64 7-8 71.
SAINT JOSEPH’S (5-4)
Funk 2-8 0-0 6, Reynolds 3-10 3-4 10, Obinna 9-13 2-4 20, Brown 2-6 0-0 5, Hall 12-21 1-1 33, Forrest 2-5 0-0 4, Bishop 0-0 0-0 0, Jansson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-63 6-9 78.
Halftime_Saint Joseph’s 37-32. 3-Point Goals_Penn 6-24 (Dingle 2-4, Martz 2-5, Charles 1-2, Smith 1-3, Moshkovitz 0-1, Monroe 0-4, Wang 0-5), Saint Joseph’s 12-28 (Hall 8-11, Funk 2-6, Brown 1-3, Reynolds 1-5, Forrest 0-3). Rebounds_Penn 26 (Monroe 7), Saint Joseph’s 33 (Obinna 9). Assists_Penn 17 (Wang 4), Saint Joseph’s 15 (Hall 6). Total Fouls_Penn 10, Saint Joseph’s 10.
