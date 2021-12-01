Saint Joseph’s 79, Binghamton 57

BINGHAMTON (2-4)
Tinsley 0-1 2-2 2, Willis 2-3 0-0 4, Bertram 2-8 1-1 5, Falko 1-9 0-1 2, McGriff 6-11 2-2 14, White 2-4 1-2 5, Hinckson 2-2 0-2 5, Petcash 1-3 0-0 2, Amos 2-7 2-4 6, Hjalmarsson 2-5 0-0 4, Beamer 3-5 0-0 8. Totals 23-58 8-14 57.
SAINT JOSEPH’S (4-3)
Funk 3-7 0-0 7, Reynolds 1-5 0-0 3, Obinna 5-5 4-4 14, Brown 5-9 2-2 13, Hall 5-13 4-7 15, Forrest 4-8 0-0 11, Bishop 2-3 2-4 6, Klaczek 4-7 0-0 8, Coleman 0-2 0-2 0, Tracey 0-3 0-0 0, Arizin 0-0 0-0 0, Geatens 0-0 0-0 0, Luna-Nash 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 30-63 12-19 79.
Halftime_Saint Joseph’s 44-35. 3-Point Goals_Binghamton 3-16 (Beamer 2-4, Hinckson 1-1, Amos 0-1, Falko 0-1, McGriff 0-1, Petcash 0-1, Hjalmarsson 0-2, Bertram 0-5), Saint Joseph’s 7-22 (Forrest 3-7, Brown 1-2, Reynolds 1-2, Funk 1-3, Hall 1-4, Bishop 0-1, Klaczek 0-3). Rebounds_Binghamton 28 (White 6), Saint Joseph’s 39 (Hall 12). Assists_Binghamton 8 (Tinsley, Hjalmarsson 2), Saint Joseph’s 12 (Funk, Hall, Klaczek 3). Total Fouls_Binghamton 18, Saint Joseph’s 14. A_1,170 (4,200).
