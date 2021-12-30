Saint Joseph’s 83, Richmond 56

SAINT JOSEPH’S (6-5)

Funk 5-10 6-7 18, Reynolds 7-12 0-0 17, Obinna 6-11 1-2 13, Brown 7-11 1-2 16, Hall 4-10 4-6 13, Forrest 2-5 1-2 6, Bishop 0-0 0-0 0, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0, Klaczek 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-60 13-19 83.

RICHMOND (9-5)

Burton 3-10 4-4 11, Cayo 2-5 0-0 4, Golden 5-17 2-2 14, Gilyard 2-10 0-0 4, Wilson 2-5 1-2 5, Sherod 2-9 2-2 8, Bailey 1-2 1-2 3, Grace 2-9 0-0 5, Crabtree 0-4 0-0 0, Gustavson 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 20-72 10-12 56.

Halftime_Saint Joseph’s 38-32. 3-Point Goals_Saint Joseph’s 8-22 (Reynolds 3-6, Funk 2-6, Forrest 1-2, Hall 1-3, Brown 1-4, Klaczek 0-1), Richmond 6-33 (Golden 2-7, Sherod 2-7, Burton 1-6, Grace 1-6, Wilson 0-1, Crabtree 0-3, Gilyard 0-3). Rebounds_Saint Joseph’s 48 (Obinna 14), Richmond 31 (Golden 7). Assists_Saint Joseph’s 12 (Hall 8), Richmond 10 (Gilyard 5). Total Fouls_Saint Joseph’s 11, Richmond 15.

