Saint Louis 79, Boston College 68

BOSTON COLLEGE (6-3)
Bickerstaff 3-8 0-0 6, Karnik 2-5 0-0 4, Ashton-Langford 6-14 5-6 18, Langford 3-6 8-10 14, Zackery 5-11 1-2 12, Post 4-8 1-2 9, K.Jones 2-7 0-0 5, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-59 15-20 68.
SAINT LOUIS (8-3)
Hargrove 3-9 0-0 7, Linssen 1-1 2-2 4, Collins 5-5 3-5 14, Jimerson 6-18 2-2 19, Nesbitt 4-9 0-0 11, Okoro 8-9 3-3 19, Thatch 2-3 0-0 5, D.Jones 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-55 10-12 79.
Halftime_Saint Louis 36-19. 3-Point Goals_Boston College 3-17 (Zackery 1-3, Ashton-Langford 1-4, K.Jones 1-5, Bickerstaff 0-1, Karnik 0-1, Post 0-3), Saint Louis 11-27 (Jimerson 5-13, Nesbitt 3-6, Collins 1-1, Thatch 1-1, Hargrove 1-5, D.Jones 0-1). Fouled Out_Ashton-Langford, Nesbitt. Rebounds_Boston College 23 (Karnik, Langford 5), Saint Louis 26 (Okoro, Thatch 6). Assists_Boston College 14 (Zackery 5), Saint Louis 20 (Collins 19). Total Fouls_Boston College 17, Saint Louis 19.
