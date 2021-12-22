Sam Houston St. 68, NC Central 51

SAM HOUSTON ST. (5-8)

Ikpe 2-4 3-4 7, Lampley 2-6 0-0 5, May 2-3 1-2 6, Ray 4-6 2-2 13, Flagg 7-13 0-0 17, Powers 0-5 0-0 0, Scroggins 3-4 4-6 10, Nicholas 1-1 2-2 5, Cook 1-2 0-0 3, Grant 0-2 2-4 2, Karwowski 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-47 14-20 68.

NC CENTRAL (6-9)

Boone 1-7 2-4 4, King 0-1 0-0 0, Monroe 3-6 0-0 7, Miller 3-6 3-6 10, Wright 2-3 2-5 7, Maultsby 2-8 0-2 5, Keita 1-1 1-2 3, Harris 5-10 3-5 15, Fennell 0-2 0-0 0, Butler 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-45 11-24 51.

Halftime_Sam Houston St. 36-21. 3-Point Goals_Sam Houston St. 10-24 (Ray 3-4, Flagg 3-6, May 1-1, Nicholas 1-1, Cook 1-2, Lampley 1-5, Grant 0-1, Powers 0-4), NC Central 6-20 (Harris 2-6, Wright 1-1, Monroe 1-3, Maultsby 1-4, Miller 1-4, Boone 0-1, Fennell 0-1). Rebounds_Sam Houston St. 34 (Flagg 9), NC Central 25 (Maultsby 8). Assists_Sam Houston St. 13 (Ray 7), NC Central 7 (Boone 4). Total Fouls_Sam Houston St. 25, NC Central 26.

