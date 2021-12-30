Sam Houston St. 75, Lamar 64

LAMAR (2-12)

Nickerson 5-10 0-0 10, Smith 10-14 0-0 20, Jefferson 3-7 1-1 7, Roberts 5-11 0-0 12, McClure 3-5 4-4 10, Ledet 2-5 0-0 5, Reyes 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 28-52 5-7 64.

SAM HOUSTON ST. (6-8)

Ikpe 3-4 2-5 9, Lampley 8-14 0-0 20, Nicholas 1-1 0-1 2, Ray 1-8 0-0 2, Flagg 9-15 2-4 22, Powers 3-7 2-4 11, Scroggins 1-3 2-2 4, Cook 1-2 0-0 3, Grant 0-0 0-0 0, Karwowski 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 28-55 8-16 75.

Halftime_Lamar 34-33. 3-Point Goals_Lamar 3-10 (Roberts 2-5, Ledet 1-3, McClure 0-2), Sam Houston St. 11-25 (Lampley 4-8, Powers 3-7, Flagg 2-4, Ikpe 1-1, Cook 1-2, Ray 0-3). Rebounds_Lamar 30 (Nickerson 9), Sam Houston St. 23 (Ikpe 6). Assists_Lamar 14 (Jefferson 4), Sam Houston St. 19 (Ray 11). Total Fouls_Lamar 15, Sam Houston St. 12. A_214 (6,110).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.