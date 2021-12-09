San Diego St. 66, Cal St.-Fullerton 56

CAL ST.-FULLERTON (4-5)
Anosike 4-9 1-2 9, Lee 3-4 1-2 7, T.Maddox 6-14 0-0 15, Milstead 1-4 2-2 4, San Antonio 1-3 0-0 3, Wrightsell 0-5 2-2 2, D.Maddox 4-8 0-0 11, Doumbia 0-1 0-0 0, Harris 1-5 1-2 3, Laku 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 21-54 7-10 56.
SAN DIEGO ST. (6-3)
K.Johnson 1-3 0-0 2, Mensah 2-5 2-4 6, Bradley 8-18 4-4 22, Pulliam 5-10 4-4 15, Seiko 4-6 0-0 11, Tomaic 2-5 0-2 5, Baker-Mazara 2-5 0-0 5, Dinwiddie 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-53 10-14 66.
Halftime_San Diego St. 32-22. 3-Point Goals_Cal St.-Fullerton 7-22 (D.Maddox 3-5, T.Maddox 3-8, San Antonio 1-2, Anosike 0-1, Doumbia 0-1, Milstead 0-2, Wrightsell 0-3), San Diego St. 8-18 (Seiko 3-4, Bradley 2-4, Baker-Mazara 1-2, Pulliam 1-3, Tomaic 1-3, Dinwiddie 0-1, K.Johnson 0-1). Rebounds_Cal St.-Fullerton 24 (Lee 7), San Diego St. 31 (Mensah 9). Assists_Cal St.-Fullerton 10 (Anosike, Milstead 3), San Diego St. 15 (K.Johnson, Bradley, Pulliam 3). Total Fouls_Cal St.-Fullerton 19, San Diego St. 12. A_11,823 (12,414).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments