San Francisco 78, Southern Cal 63

SAN FRANCISCO (5-4)
Kostic 1-2 0-0 2, Rathbun 0-0 0-0 0, Krimili 9-21 5-5 29, Langer 5-9 0-0 13, McDowell-White 2-7 1-2 6, Dickie 3-7 3-4 11, Gayles 2-10 0-0 5, Klavina 0-0 0-0 0, Vaalavirta 0-1 0-0 0, Langarita 6-12 0-0 12, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-69 9-11 78
SOUTHERN CAL (5-3)
Jenkins 5-10 1-3 11, Sanders 6-12 0-0 15, Jackson 0-2 2-2 2, Reed 3-9 8-8 15, White 0-1 0-0 0, Caldwell 2-6 0-0 6, Akunwafo 1-1 0-0 2, Marshall 5-15 0-0 10, Perkins 1-1 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-57 11-13 63
|San Francisco
|11
|28
|17
|22
|—
|78
|Southern Cal
|21
|16
|11
|15
|—
|63
3-Point Goals_San Francisco 13-34 (Krimili 6-14, Langer 3-5, McDowell-White 1-4, Dickie 2-4, Gayles 1-4, Vaalavirta 0-1, Langarita 0-2), Southern Cal 6-14 (Sanders 3-5, Reed 1-4, Caldwell 2-3, Marshall 0-2). Assists_San Francisco 18 (Krimili 5), Southern Cal 14 (Reed 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_San Francisco 35 (Team 6-7), Southern Cal 41 (Jenkins 5-8). Total Fouls_San Francisco 18, Southern Cal 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_312.
