San Jose St. 76, North Dakota 51

NORTH DAKOTA (3-5)
Sueker 6-13 2-2 16, Tsartsidze 2-9 3-4 7, Bruns 2-6 3-4 8, Nero 2-9 4-4 9, Panoam 0-4 0-0 0, Igbanugo 0-4 0-0 0, Norman 0-4 0-0 0, Grant 0-1 0-0 0, Howard 2-5 0-0 5, Matthews 1-2 4-8 6. Totals 15-57 16-22 51.
SAN JOSE ST. (3-3)
T.Anderson 7-12 0-0 17, Diallo 3-5 0-2 6, Moore 4-9 3-6 13, Simmons 0-2 0-0 0, Smith 7-13 0-0 17, Cardenas Torre 4-10 0-0 10, Robinson 4-7 0-0 8, O’Garro 0-2 0-0 0, Amey 1-1 2-2 5, Dhaliwal 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 30-63 5-10 76.
Halftime_San Jose St. 27-26. 3-Point Goals_North Dakota 5-25 (Sueker 2-2, Howard 1-3, Bruns 1-4, Nero 1-5, Grant 0-1, Panoam 0-1, Igbanugo 0-2, Tsartsidze 0-3, Norman 0-4), San Jose St. 11-26 (T.Anderson 3-6, Smith 3-8, Moore 2-2, Cardenas Torre 2-4, Amey 1-1, O’Garro 0-1, Robinson 0-2, Simmons 0-2). Rebounds_North Dakota 31 (Sueker 9), San Jose St. 39 (Diallo 12). Assists_North Dakota 9 (Panoam 3), San Jose St. 20 (Moore 7). Total Fouls_North Dakota 12, San Jose St. 18.
