San Jose St. 90, Portland 78

SAN JOSE ST. (5-4)

Anderson 5-8 4-5 15, Gorener 4-8 0-2 11, Cardenas Torre 4-7 1-2 12, Moore 6-10 0-0 13, Smith 8-16 0-0 24, Robinson 5-8 0-0 10, Amey 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 34-60 5-9 90.

PORTLAND (8-5)

Sjolund 2-8 0-0 6, Wood 5-10 3-4 14, Austin 6-13 2-4 14, Meadows 7-13 0-0 16, Robertson 6-14 1-1 14, Svetozarevic 1-2 0-0 3, Harvey 1-1 0-0 2, Nduka 1-2 0-0 2, Silveira 3-4 1-2 7. Totals 32-67 7-11 78.

Halftime_San Jose St. 42-35. 3-Point Goals_San Jose St. 17-33 (Smith 8-14, Cardenas Torre 3-4, Gorener 3-6, Amey 1-2, Moore 1-2, Anderson 1-3, Robinson 0-2), Portland 7-18 (Meadows 2-4, Sjolund 2-6, Svetozarevic 1-1, Robertson 1-3, Wood 1-3, Austin 0-1). Rebounds_San Jose St. 26 (Anderson 12), Portland 31 (Wood, Robertson 6). Assists_San Jose St. 20 (Moore 7), Portland 19 (Meadows 5). Total Fouls_San Jose St. 16, Portland 15.

