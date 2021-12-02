Santa Clara hosts La. Tech

Louisiana Tech (5-2) vs. Santa Clara (6-2)

Leavey Center, Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech and Santa Clara both look to put winning streaks together . Louisiana Tech blew out Texas Southern by 27 on Wednesday. Santa Clara is coming off a 70-58 win over Hawaii on Tuesday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Santa Clara’s Jalen Williams has averaged 19.1 points, four rebounds and 2.1 steals while Keshawn Justice has put up 14.8 points and eight rebounds. For the Bulldogs, Kenneth Lofton Jr. has averaged 17.7 points and 10.7 rebounds while Keaston Willis has put up 12.1 points and 4.1 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: J. Williams has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Santa Clara field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 19 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bulldogs have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Broncos. Santa Clara has an assist on 35 of 69 field goals (50.7 percent) over its previous three matchups while Louisiana Tech has assists on 50 of 92 field goals (54.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Santa Clara is ranked second among WCC teams with an average of 78.3 points per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

