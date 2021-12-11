Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Duncanville, Texas 76, Bishop McNamara 71
Greenwood Mennonite School, Del. 44, Holly Grove 23
Leonardtown 52, KIPP College Prep, D.C. 27
New Town 40, Ridge View, S.C. 29
Philadelphia West Catholic, Pa. 45, Gwynn Park 30
Western 61, Alexandria City, Va. 40
