On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press
December 11, 2021 5:13 pm
< a min read
      

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Duncanville, Texas 76, Bishop McNamara 71

Greenwood Mennonite School, Del. 44, Holly Grove 23

Leonardtown 52, KIPP College Prep, D.C. 27

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

New Town 40, Ridge View, S.C. 29

Philadelphia West Catholic, Pa. 45, Gwynn Park 30

Western 61, Alexandria City, Va. 40

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|8 Senior Executives Association (SEA)...
12|8 Cloud Learn
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Special tactics Airmen compete together for Team USA bobsledding