Sports News

Saturday's Transactions

The Associated Press
December 11, 2021 5:09 pm
HOCKEY
National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Recalled G Ben Bishop from Texas (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned D Brian Jashoff to Grand Rapids (AHL). Reassigned C Kyle Criscuolo.

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Recalled C Alexander True from Charlotte (AHL). Reassigned G Joey Daccord to Charlotte. Placed C Yanni Gourde on injured reserve/COVID-19 protocol.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Reassigned G Joseph Woll to Toronto (AHL).

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Elevated LB Joe Giles-Harris, DT Brandin Bryant and DT Eli Ankou from the practice squad to the active roster. Activated OL Jon Feliciano from injured reserve. Released OL Jamil Douglas.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Elevatedd LBs Keandre Jones and Austin Calitro from the practice squad to the active roster.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated LB Jacob Philips from injured reserve. Waived WR Ja’Marcus Bradley. Elevated WR JoJo Natson, CB Herb Miller and S Jovante Moffatt from the practice squad to the active roster.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated LB De’Vondre Campbell from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed WR Randall Cobb on injured reserve.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed RB Salvon Ahmed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated WRs Julio Jones, Racey McMath and S Dane Cruikshank from injured reserve. Waived S Brady Breeze. Placed TE Tommy Hudson on injured reserve. Elevated WR Cody Hollister and DL Kevin Strong from the practice squad to the active roster.

