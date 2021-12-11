Saturday’s Transactions

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Recalled G Ben Bishop from Texas (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned D Brian Jashoff to Grand Rapids (AHL). Reassigned C Kyle Criscuolo.

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Recalled C Alexander True from Charlotte (AHL). Reassigned G Joey Daccord to Charlotte. Placed C Yanni Gourde on injured reserve/COVID-19 protocol.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Reassigned G Joseph Woll to Toronto (AHL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Activated TE Hayden Hurst from injured reserve. Signed RB Qadree Ollison from the practice squad. Waived RB Wayne Gallman. Elevated S Shawn Williams from the practice squad to the active roster.

BUFFALO BILLS — Elevated LB Joe Giles-Harris, DT Brandin Bryant and DT Eli Ankou from the practice squad to the active roster. Activated OL Jon Feliciano from injured reserve. Released OL Jamil Douglas.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Elevatedd LBs Keandre Jones and Austin Calitro from the practice squad to the active roster.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated LB Jacob Philips from injured reserve. Waived WR Ja’Marcus Bradley. Elevated WR JoJo Natson, CB Herb Miller and S Jovante Moffatt from the practice squad to the active roster.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Waived DT Justin Hamilton.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed LB Tavante Beckett reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed RB Rodney Smith from the practice squad. Elevated CBs Parnell Motley, Corey Ballentine, NIckell Robey-Coleman, LB Curtis Bolton, DE Bruce Hector and TE Shane Zylstra from the practice squad to the active roster.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated LB De’Vondre Campbell from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed WR Randall Cobb on injured reserve.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Elevated WR Phillip Dorsett from the practice squad to the active roster. Elevated DB Grayland Arnold and DL Chris Smith from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed WR Damon Hazelton to the practice squad. Placed RB Jaylen Samuels on reserve/COVID-19 list.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed DB Chris Lammons on injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed ILB Kyler Fackrell on injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed CB Robert Rochell on injured reserve.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS ) Signed LB Will Compton to the active roster. Activated CB Trayvon Mullen and DT Darius Philon from injured reserve. Activated WR Tyron Johnson, LB Javin White and RB Trey Ragas from the practice squad. Waived DT Damion Square.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed RB Salvon Ahmed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed WR Elijah Moore on injured reserve.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Promoted WR and CB Saivion Smith from the practice squad to the active roster. Elevated RB Brian Hill, S Jarrod Wilson from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed RB Trenton Cannon and CB Emmanuel Moseley on injured reserve.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed DB Gavin Heslop from the practice squad. Elevated LB Edmond Robinson from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed S Jamal Adams on injured reserve.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated WRs Julio Jones, Racey McMath and S Dane Cruikshank from injured reserve. Waived S Brady Breeze. Placed TE Tommy Hudson on injured reserve. Elevated WR Cody Hollister and DL Kevin Strong from the practice squad to the active roster.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Placed CB Darryl Roberts and DE James Smith-Williams on reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed G Wes Schweitzer on injured reserve. Signed C Jon Toth from the practice squad. Signed K Lirim Hajrullahu to the practice squad.

