Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Saunders Jr. carries Cincinnati past Tennessee Tech 76-67

The Associated Press
December 21, 2021 9:56 pm
< a min read
      

CINCINNATI (AP) — Mike Saunders Jr. had 15 points off the bench to lift Cincinnati to a 76-67 win over Tennessee Tech on Tuesday night.

Mika Adams-Woods had 11 points for Cincinnati (10-3), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Jeremiah Davenport added 11 points and seven rebounds.

David DeJulius, whose 13 points per game entering the matchup led the Bearcats, had two points. He failed to make a shot from beyond the arc (0 of 4).

Mamoudou Diarra had 15 points for the Golden Eagles (3-10). Kenny White Jr. added 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|20 Microsoft 365 Virtual Training Days:...
12|20 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary Austin Swears in new Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff