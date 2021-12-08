Trending:
Savrasov lifts Georgia Southern over Carver College 85-43

The Associated Press
December 8, 2021 9:18 pm
< a min read
      

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Andrei Savrasov had 22 points and eight rebounds as Georgia Southern routed Carver College 85-43 on Wednesday night.

Savrasov hit 11 of 13 shots.

Cam Bryant had 15 points and six assists for Georgia Southern (5-3). Kamari Brown also scored 15 points.

Dyllon Scott had 14 points for the Cougars. Antwon Ferrell added 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

