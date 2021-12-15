SC St. takes on Carver College

Carver College vs. South Carolina State (3-8)

Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center, Orangeburg, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The South Carolina State Bulldogs are set to battle the Cougars of Carver College. The freshman Dyllon Scott has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 7.4 over his last five games. Cameron Jones, a junior, is averaging 9.2 points over the last five games.

STEPPING UP: Jones has averaged 11.4 points for the Bulldogs, while Antonio TJ Madlock has recorded 9.3 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.DOMINANT DYLLON: D. Scott has connected on 39.4 percent of the 66 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 24 over his last five games. He’s also made 70 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: South Carolina State went 0-10 overall when playing out-of-conference foes last season. The Bulldogs put up 55.4 points per contest in those 10 contests.

