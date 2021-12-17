SC State 105, Carver 46

CARVER (0-16)

Auguste 3-8 2-2 9, Coley 2-3 4-4 8, K.Gary 0-2 1-2 1, Knight 0-2 0-0 0, Sims 2-5 2-6 6, Jacobs-Hollomon 1-4 2-5 4, D.Scott 2-7 3-6 7, Ferrell 3-6 1-3 8, B.Scott 1-5 1-1 3, C.Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Middlebrooks 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 14-46 16-29 46.

SC STATE (4-8)

Davis 5-7 0-0 10, D.Williams 5-7 3-4 13, Edwards 3-7 0-0 7, Jones 3-6 3-4 9, Madlock 8-11 0-3 16, Lawrence 4-11 2-4 10, Oliver-Hampton 6-8 0-0 12, Brown 1-4 2-2 4, Croskey 2-8 0-0 4, R.Gary 3-7 0-0 8, James 2-3 0-0 4, Wright 1-1 0-0 2, Butler 2-2 2-2 6. Totals 45-82 12-19 105.

Halftime_SC State 55-33. 3-Point Goals_Carver 2-23 (Ferrell 1-3, Auguste 1-5, Jacobs-Hollomon 0-2, Knight 0-2, Middlebrooks 0-2, B.Scott 0-2, Sims 0-3, D.Scott 0-4), SC State 3-13 (R.Gary 2-4, Edwards 1-4, Brown 0-1, Croskey 0-1, Jones 0-1, Lawrence 0-1, Madlock 0-1). Rebounds_Carver 19 (Coley 5), SC State 58 (Lawrence 10). Assists_Carver 5 (Sims, B.Scott 2), SC State 21 (Edwards 7). Total Fouls_Carver 18, SC State 24. A_152 (3,200).

