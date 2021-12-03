SC State 65, South Florida 64

SC STATE (1-7)
Williams 1-8 1-2 3, Edwards 2-5 0-0 6, Jones 1-8 0-0 2, Madlock 5-11 3-4 15, Croskey 5-10 0-2 14, Davis 3-9 4-6 12, Gary 2-5 0-0 6, James 0-2 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Lawrence 1-2 2-2 5, Oliver-Hampton 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 21-64 10-16 65.
SOUTH FLORIDA (3-4)
Tchewa 4-8 3-5 11, Boggs 6-11 1-1 16, Chaplin 1-4 0-0 2, Greene 1-13 6-6 8, Murphy 7-14 4-5 18, Patrick 1-4 2-2 5, McCreary 0-0 0-0 0, Hines 1-2 0-0 2, Moss 1-3 0-0 2, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Matos 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-59 16-19 64.
Halftime_SC State 36-34. 3-Point Goals_SC State 13-31 (Croskey 4-9, Gary 2-3, Davis 2-4, Edwards 2-4, Madlock 2-5, Lawrence 1-2, Jones 0-4), South Florida 4-18 (Boggs 3-6, Patrick 1-4, Chaplin 0-1, Moss 0-1, Murphy 0-1, Greene 0-5). Fouled Out_Greene. Rebounds_SC State 38 (Williams, Davis 7), South Florida 40 (Tchewa 10). Assists_SC State 15 (Edwards, Madlock, Croskey 3), South Florida 9 (Murphy 4). Total Fouls_SC State 19, South Florida 15.
