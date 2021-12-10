SC State 67, High Point 66

SC STATE (3-7)
D.Williams 6-7 0-4 12, Edwards 3-7 3-4 12, Jones 4-7 1-1 10, Madlock 1-10 4-6 7, Croskey 1-7 2-2 4, Davis 4-5 3-4 11, Gary 1-5 0-0 3, Oliver-Hampton 3-3 2-2 8, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, James 0-1 0-0 0, Lawrence 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-55 15-23 67.
HIGH POINT (5-5)
Austin 7-14 3-5 20, Peterson 2-3 2-4 6, Izunabor 1-2 1-2 3, Randleman 2-4 0-2 5, Jo.Wright 8-23 9-9 26, Holt 2-5 0-0 4, House 1-4 0-0 2, C.Wright 0-1 0-0 0, Childress 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 15-22 66.
Halftime_SC State 35-30. 3-Point Goals_SC State 6-17 (Edwards 3-5, Jones 1-1, Gary 1-2, Madlock 1-4, Brown 0-1, Lawrence 0-1, Croskey 0-3), High Point 5-17 (Austin 3-7, Randleman 1-1, Jo.Wright 1-7, House 0-1, Peterson 0-1). Rebounds_SC State 33 (Davis 6), High Point 25 (Austin 6). Assists_SC State 11 (Gary 5), High Point 11 (Austin, Randleman, Jo.Wright, Holt 2). Total Fouls_SC State 20, High Point 17. A_565 (1,200).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments