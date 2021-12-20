SC State 74, The Citadel 57

SC STATE (6-8)

Williams 4-8 0-0 8, Edwards 3-8 0-2 7, Jones 5-8 1-2 11, Madlock 8-17 1-1 18, Croskey 3-4 0-0 9, J.Davis 4-10 1-2 11, Oliver-Hampton 2-6 3-3 7, Lawrence 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 30-65 6-10 74.

THE CITADEL (6-4)

H.Brown 11-26 3-3 26, Roche 3-11 0-0 9, Clark 3-4 1-2 7, B.Davis 2-9 2-2 6, Moffe 2-8 0-0 5, Spence 1-5 0-0 2, Higgins 1-2 0-0 2, Maynard 0-0 0-0 0, Wakefield 0-1 0-0 0, Spencer 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-67 6-7 57.

Halftime_SC State 32-30. 3-Point Goals_SC State 8-15 (Croskey 3-4, J.Davis 2-2, Madlock 1-1, Edwards 1-3, Lawrence 1-3, Jones 0-1, Williams 0-1), The Citadel 5-29 (Roche 3-11, Moffe 1-5, H.Brown 1-7, Higgins 0-1, Spencer 0-1, Wakefield 0-1, B.Davis 0-3). Rebounds_SC State 35 (Madlock 8), The Citadel 33 (H.Brown 14). Assists_SC State 11 (Edwards 5), The Citadel 18 (Moffe 6). Total Fouls_SC State 13, The Citadel 10. A_913 (6,000).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.