SC State 75, Charleston Southern 65

SC STATE (7-8)

Williams 5-6 2-2 12, Edwards 3-9 2-2 9, Jones 5-12 6-8 17, Madlock 7-16 6-8 20, Croskey 1-8 2-2 4, Lawrence 1-5 2-2 5, Oliver-Hampton 3-6 0-0 6, J.Davis 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 26-65 20-24 75.

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN (3-9)

Clinton 4-10 5-8 14, Bowser 0-0 0-0 0, Buskey 2-9 2-2 7, Chavez 2-8 0-0 6, Faye 2-8 0-0 6, Harris 6-13 2-2 18, Kelly 5-7 2-2 12, Knox 1-3 0-0 2, Moore 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-59 11-14 65.

Halftime_Charleston Southern 44-42. 3-Point Goals_SC State 3-22 (Jones 1-3, Lawrence 1-5, Edwards 1-6, J.Davis 0-1, Madlock 0-2, Croskey 0-5), Charleston Southern 10-33 (Harris 4-8, Faye 2-7, Chavez 2-8, Clinton 1-2, Buskey 1-7, Knox 0-1). Rebounds_SC State 39 (Madlock 10), Charleston Southern 34 (Faye 9). Assists_SC State 10 (Edwards 3), Charleston Southern 15 (Buskey, Knox 4). Total Fouls_SC State 16, Charleston Southern 19.

