Schwieger, Tate carry Loyola Chicago past Roosevelt 88-49

The Associated Press
December 7, 2021 11:05 pm
CHICAGO (AP) — Ryan Schwieger and Tate Hall combined to score 29 points to send Loyola Chicago to an 88-49 victory over Roosevelt on Tuesday night.

Schwieger came off the bench to score 15 points, while Hall had 14 points and five steals for the Ramblers (8-2), who won their fourth straight game. Jacob Hutson added 11 points, while Chris Knight scored 10.

Josh Redic had 11 points for the Lakers.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

