Scientific Games, Stitch Fix rise; Crocs, Quidel fall

The Associated Press
December 23, 2021 4:19 pm
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Scientific Games Corp., up $5.57 to $67.75.

The company withdrew its offer to buy the remaining 19% of SciPlay that it does not currently own.

Stitch Fix Inc., up $1.47 to $19.74.

Working Capital Advisors disclosed a purchase of more stock in the online clothing styling service.

Quidel Corp., down $28.85 to $137.39.

The medical diagnostics company is buying Ortho Clinical Diagnostics.

Crocs Inc., down $16.25 to $123.53.

The footwear company is buying Hey Dude for $2.5 billion in a cash-and-stock deal.

JD.com Inc., down $5.10 to $68.65.

Tencent Holdings is cutting its stake in the Chinese e-commerce company.

United Parcel Service Inc., up $3.75 to $212.19.

The package delivery service and its peers gained ground as the holiday shopping season and shipping crunch nears its end.

DXC Technology Co., up 61 cents to $32.57.

Ness Technologies is reportedly buying the information technology and consulting company’s unit in Israel.

Valero Energy Corp., up 43 cents to $71.73.

Oil prices rose and helped send energy stocks higher.

