Scott carries Loyola Marymount past Tulsa 60-55

The Associated Press
December 7, 2021 11:23 pm
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Eli Scott had 19 points and 11 rebounds as Loyola Marymount edged past Tulsa 60-55 on Tuesday night.

Dameane Douglas added 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Lions.

Sam Griffin had 16 points for the Golden Hurricane (4-5). Jeriah Horne added 11 rebounds and three blocks.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

