Sears scores 13 to lift Ohio past Stetson 55-45

The Associated Press
December 11, 2021 6:16 pm
DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Mark Sears had 13 points and seven rebounds as Ohio topped Stetson 55-45 on Saturday.

Jason Carter had 10 points for Ohio (7-2). Ben Vander Plas added nine rebounds.

Rob Perry had 17 points for the Hatters (2-6), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Josh Smith added 11 rebounds.

Chase Johnston, who was second on the Hatters in scoring with 13.0 points per game, scored three points on 1-for-6 shooting.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

