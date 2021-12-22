Seattle 100, Northwest U. 68

NORTHWEST U. (0-1)

Chatman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 0-0 0-0 0.

SEATTLE (9-4)

Udenyi 5-8 1-2 11, K.Brown 3-7 2-2 9, Tyson 8-16 0-0 21, Williamson 2-5 2-2 7, Grigsby 1-3 2-2 4, Pandza 3-7 3-4 9, Chatfield 8-9 2-2 18, Economou 3-5 0-0 9, Levis 0-1 0-0 0, Wall 1-2 0-0 3, Vail 1-1 0-0 2, Nafarrete 3-3 0-0 7. Totals 38-67 12-14 100.

Halftime_Seattle 47-34. 3-Point Goals_Northwest U. 0-0 (), Seattle 12-29 (Tyson 5-11, Economou 3-5, Nafarrete 1-1, Wall 1-2, Williamson 1-2, K.Brown 1-5, Levis 0-1, Pandza 0-2). Rebounds_Northwest U. 4 (Chatman 4), Seattle 42 (Udenyi 12). Assists_Northwest U. 4 (Chatman 4), Seattle 28 (Udenyi 10). Total Fouls_Northwest U. 0, Seattle 18. A_465 (999).

