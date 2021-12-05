Seattle 30, San Francisco 23

|San Francisco
|14
|9
|0
|0
|—
|23
|Seattle
|7
|14
|9
|0
|—
|30
First Quarter
Sea_Homer 73 run (Myers kick), 13:11.
SF_Kittle 24 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 10:27.
SF_Mitchell 2 run (Gould kick), 1:32.
Second Quarter
SF_FG Gould 50, 9:43.
Sea_Peterson 1 run (Myers kick), 5:35.
SF_Kittle 48 pass from Garoppolo (kick failed), 1:48.
Sea_Eskridge 7 pass from R.Wilson (Myers kick), :12.
Third Quarter
Sea_safety, 10:28.
Sea_Lockett 12 pass from R.Wilson (Myers kick), 2:28.
___
|
|SF
|Sea
|First downs
|17
|21
|Total Net Yards
|365
|327
|Rushes-yards
|25-71
|27-146
|Passing
|294
|181
|Punt Returns
|2-18
|1-0
|Kickoff Returns
|3-47
|6-148
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-4
|2-32
|Comp-Att-Int
|20-30-2
|30-37-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-5
|4-50
|Punts
|3-45.667
|4-51.25
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|4-2
|Penalties-Yards
|10-86
|6-40
|Time of Possession
|26:41
|33:19
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_San Francisco, Mitchell 22-66, Kittle 1-5, Garoppolo 2-0. Seattle, Homer 3-80, Penny 10-35, Peterson 11-16, Wilson 3-15.
PASSING_San Francisco, Garoppolo 20-30-2-299. Seattle, Wilson 30-37-1-231.
RECEIVING_San Francisco, Kittle 9-181, Aiyuk 3-55, Mitchell 3-18, Juszczyk 2-21, Sherfield 2-16, Jennings 1-8. Seattle, Lockett 7-68, Metcalf 5-60, Homer 4-10, Everett 4-7, Eskridge 3-35, Swain 3-18, Dissly 2-7, Penny 1-27, Hart 1-(minus 1).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Seattle, Myers 56.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments