Seattle 30, San Francisco 23

The Associated Press
December 5, 2021 7:44 pm
San Francisco 14 9 0 0 23
Seattle 7 14 9 0 30

First Quarter

Sea_Homer 73 run (Myers kick), 13:11.

SF_Kittle 24 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 10:27.

SF_Mitchell 2 run (Gould kick), 1:32.

Second Quarter

SF_FG Gould 50, 9:43.

Sea_Peterson 1 run (Myers kick), 5:35.

SF_Kittle 48 pass from Garoppolo (kick failed), 1:48.

Sea_Eskridge 7 pass from R.Wilson (Myers kick), :12.

Third Quarter

Sea_safety, 10:28.

Sea_Lockett 12 pass from R.Wilson (Myers kick), 2:28.

___

SF Sea
First downs 17 21
Total Net Yards 365 327
Rushes-yards 25-71 27-146
Passing 294 181
Punt Returns 2-18 1-0
Kickoff Returns 3-47 6-148
Interceptions Ret. 1-4 2-32
Comp-Att-Int 20-30-2 30-37-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-5 4-50
Punts 3-45.667 4-51.25
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 4-2
Penalties-Yards 10-86 6-40
Time of Possession 26:41 33:19

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_San Francisco, Mitchell 22-66, Kittle 1-5, Garoppolo 2-0. Seattle, Homer 3-80, Penny 10-35, Peterson 11-16, Wilson 3-15.

PASSING_San Francisco, Garoppolo 20-30-2-299. Seattle, Wilson 30-37-1-231.

RECEIVING_San Francisco, Kittle 9-181, Aiyuk 3-55, Mitchell 3-18, Juszczyk 2-21, Sherfield 2-16, Jennings 1-8. Seattle, Lockett 7-68, Metcalf 5-60, Homer 4-10, Everett 4-7, Eskridge 3-35, Swain 3-18, Dissly 2-7, Penny 1-27, Hart 1-(minus 1).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Seattle, Myers 56.

