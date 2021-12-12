On Air: Federal News Network program
Seattle 33, Houston 13

December 12, 2021 4:24 pm
Seattle 10 6 3 14 33
Houston 7 6 0 0 13

First Quarter

Hou_Jordan 5 pass from Mills (Fairbairn kick), 11:02.

Sea_FG Myers 38, 6:20.

Sea_Penny 32 run (Myers kick), :00.

Second Quarter

Hou_FG Fairbairn 21, 6:05.

Sea_Lockett 55 pass from R.Wilson (kick failed), :52.

Hou_FG Fairbairn 61, :00.

Third Quarter

Sea_FG Myers 38, 4:32.

Fourth Quarter

Sea_Everett 1 pass from R.Wilson (Lockett pass from R.Wilson), 7:28.

Sea_Penny 47 run (kick failed), 5:26.

A_67,610.

___

Sea Hou
First downs 20 25
Total Net Yards 453 380
Rushes-yards 29-193 25-63
Passing 260 317
Punt Returns 2-31 1-2
Kickoff Returns 2-41 4-93
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 17-28-0 33-49-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 2-14
Punts 4-42.25 5-45.8
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 8-69 6-52
Time of Possession 26:41 33:19

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Seattle, Penny 16-137, Dallas 2-16, Collins 7-16, Everett 1-13, Wilson 2-8, Swain 1-3. Houston, Burkhead 11-40, Freeman 11-15, Mills 2-8, Dorsett 1-0.

PASSING_Seattle, Wilson 17-28-0-260. Houston, Mills 33-49-0-331.

RECEIVING_Seattle, Lockett 5-142, Metcalf 4-43, Dissly 2-38, Everett 2-15, Hart 1-16, Bellore 1-4, Collins 1-1, Penny 1-1. Houston, Cooks 8-101, Freeman 6-51, N.Collins 5-69, Burkhead 4-26, Jordan 4-26, Conley 2-20, Davis 1-17, Dorsett 1-9, Akins 1-6, Auclair 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

