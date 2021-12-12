Seattle 33, Houston 13

|Seattle
|10
|6
|3
|14
|—
|33
|Houston
|7
|6
|0
|0
|—
|13
First Quarter
Hou_Jordan 5 pass from Mills (Fairbairn kick), 11:02.
Sea_FG Myers 38, 6:20.
Sea_Penny 32 run (Myers kick), :00.
Second Quarter
Hou_FG Fairbairn 21, 6:05.
Sea_Lockett 55 pass from R.Wilson (kick failed), :52.
Hou_FG Fairbairn 61, :00.
Third Quarter
Sea_FG Myers 38, 4:32.
Fourth Quarter
Sea_Everett 1 pass from R.Wilson (Lockett pass from R.Wilson), 7:28.
Sea_Penny 47 run (kick failed), 5:26.
A_67,610.
|
|Sea
|Hou
|First downs
|20
|25
|Total Net Yards
|453
|380
|Rushes-yards
|29-193
|25-63
|Passing
|260
|317
|Punt Returns
|2-31
|1-2
|Kickoff Returns
|2-41
|4-93
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|17-28-0
|33-49-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|2-14
|Punts
|4-42.25
|5-45.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|8-69
|6-52
|Time of Possession
|26:41
|33:19
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Seattle, Penny 16-137, Dallas 2-16, Collins 7-16, Everett 1-13, Wilson 2-8, Swain 1-3. Houston, Burkhead 11-40, Freeman 11-15, Mills 2-8, Dorsett 1-0.
PASSING_Seattle, Wilson 17-28-0-260. Houston, Mills 33-49-0-331.
RECEIVING_Seattle, Lockett 5-142, Metcalf 4-43, Dissly 2-38, Everett 2-15, Hart 1-16, Bellore 1-4, Collins 1-1, Penny 1-1. Houston, Cooks 8-101, Freeman 6-51, N.Collins 5-69, Burkhead 4-26, Jordan 4-26, Conley 2-20, Davis 1-17, Dorsett 1-9, Akins 1-6, Auclair 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
