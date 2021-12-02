Seattle 78, McNeese St. 62

MCNEESE ST. (3-5)
Taylor 3-5 6-11 12, Medley-Bacon 2-4 4-7 8, Francois 1-5 0-0 3, Lewis 3-7 2-3 8, Massie 2-3 0-2 6, Moss 1-4 1-2 4, Shumate 3-7 2-4 8, Warren 4-6 2-2 10, Scott 1-2 0-0 3, English 0-3 0-0 0, Lucas 0-0 0-0 0, Passmore 0-0 0-0 0, Rawls 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-46 17-31 62.
SEATTLE (7-1)
Chatfield 4-4 0-0 8, Rajkovic 2-5 0-0 6, Trammell 1-7 7-11 10, Tyson 8-14 0-0 23, Grigsby 3-13 10-10 17, Brown 2-5 1-2 6, Udenyi 1-5 3-7 5, Williamson 0-1 0-0 0, Economou 1-2 1-2 3. Totals 22-56 22-32 78.
Halftime_Seattle 40-33. 3-Point Goals_McNeese St. 5-13 (Massie 2-2, Scott 1-1, Moss 1-3, Francois 1-4, English 0-1, Taylor 0-1, Warren 0-1), Seattle 12-34 (Tyson 7-13, Rajkovic 2-5, Brown 1-3, Trammell 1-5, Grigsby 1-7, Economou 0-1). Fouled Out_Moss. Rebounds_McNeese St. 39 (Taylor, Medley-Bacon 7), Seattle 27 (Tyson 7). Assists_McNeese St. 2 (Taylor 2), Seattle 17 (Trammell 5). Total Fouls_McNeese St. 24, Seattle 22. A_775 (999).
