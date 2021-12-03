Trending:
Shaver Jr. scores 17 to carry Boise State over Tulsa 63-58

The Associated Press
December 3, 2021 11:33 pm
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Marcus Shaver Jr. registered 17 points as Boise State narrowly beat Tulsa 63-58 on Friday night.

Abu Kigab had 17 points for Boise State (4-4). Emmanuel Akot added 12 points. Tyson Degenhart had 11 points.

Jeriah Horne had 17 points for the Golden Hurricane (4-4). Sam Griffin added 14 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

