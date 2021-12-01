On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

SHSU battles Schreiner

The Associated Press
December 1, 2021 6:32 am
< a min read
      

Schreiner vs. Sam Houston (2-5)

Johnson Coliseum, Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Sam Houston Bearkats will be taking on the Mountaineers of Division III Schreiner. Sam Houston lost 73-57 to Texas in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERS: Savion Flagg has averaged 18.9 points and 7.3 rebounds this year for Sam Houston. Demarkus Lampley has complemented Flagg with 11.1 points per game.NIFTY FLAGG: Flagg has connected on 37 percent of the 54 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 12 for 34 over his last five games. He’s also converted 34.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

        Insight by Ciena: In this exclusive executive briefing, experts will discuss the wide-area broadband about to go out of this world.

DID YOU KNOW: Sam Houston went 2-5 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last season. The Bearkats put up 64.9 points per matchup across those seven games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Zumwalt holds Change of Command ceremony