SHSU battles Schreiner

Schreiner vs. Sam Houston (2-5)

Johnson Coliseum, Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Sam Houston Bearkats will be taking on the Mountaineers of Division III Schreiner. Sam Houston lost 73-57 to Texas in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERS: Savion Flagg has averaged 18.9 points and 7.3 rebounds this year for Sam Houston. Demarkus Lampley has complemented Flagg with 11.1 points per game.NIFTY FLAGG: Flagg has connected on 37 percent of the 54 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 12 for 34 over his last five games. He’s also converted 34.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Sam Houston went 2-5 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last season. The Bearkats put up 64.9 points per matchup across those seven games.

