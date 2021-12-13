On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
SHSU goes up against N. Texas

December 13, 2021 3:30 pm
Sam Houston (3-6) vs. North Texas (5-3)

The Super Pit, Denton, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston faces North Texas in a non-conference matchup. Sam Houston fell 78-73 to UTSA in its last outing. North Texas is coming off a 66-57 win in Fort Worth over UMass in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: North Texas’ Thomas Bell has averaged 13.1 points and 6.3 rebounds while Tylor Perry has put up 13.1 points. For the Bearkats, Savion Flagg has averaged 18.9 points and 7.9 rebounds while Demarkus Lampley has put up 13.6 points.SOLID SAVION: Flagg has connected on 39.7 percent of the 63 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 31.3 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: Sam Houston is 0-6 when it allows at least 72 points and 3-0 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

COLD SPELL: Sam Houston has lost its last three road games, scoring 62.7 points, while allowing 74 per game.

STIFLING DEFENSE: North Texas has held opposing teams to 55.5 points per game this season, the fifth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

