Siena 72, Holy Cross 59

SIENA (4-6)
Stormo 7-10 0-4 14, Billups 2-7 2-2 6, Gaines 7-8 0-1 14, Hopkins 7-12 0-1 17, Rogers 4-7 0-0 10, Kellier 3-7 0-0 8, McCollum 1-2 0-0 3, Baer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-53 2-8 72.
HOLY CROSS (2-9)
Gates 9-19 1-2 19, R.Johnson 0-6 2-2 2, Luc 4-10 5-6 13, Kenney 0-2 0-0 0, Martindale 4-10 4-5 14, Humphrey 1-3 0-0 3, Townsel 1-1 1-2 3, Montgomery 2-4 0-0 5, Rabinovich 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-56 13-17 59.
Halftime_Siena 38-23. 3-Point Goals_Siena 8-18 (Hopkins 3-7, Rogers 2-3, Kellier 2-4, McCollum 1-2, Billups 0-2), Holy Cross 4-18 (Martindale 2-7, Humphrey 1-2, Montgomery 1-2, Rabinovich 0-1, Luc 0-2, R.Johnson 0-4). Rebounds_Siena 27 (Billups 7), Holy Cross 27 (Gates 13). Assists_Siena 15 (Gaines 6), Holy Cross 6 (R.Johnson, Luc 2). Total Fouls_Siena 17, Holy Cross 13. A_1,191 (3,600).
