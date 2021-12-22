On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sims scores 23 to carry UNC Wilmington past Campbell 65-58

The Associated Press
December 22, 2021 3:53 pm
WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Jaylen Sims had a season-high 23 points as UNC Wilmington beat Campbell 65-58 on Wednesday.

Mike Okauru had 17 points and seven rebounds for UNC Wilmington (6-5).

Austin McCullough had 15 points for the Fighting Camels (7-4). Jordan Whitfield added 13 points and Ricky Clemons had 11 points and eight rebounds.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

