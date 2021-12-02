On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
LEBANON, N.H. (AP) — Latest skiing conditions, as supplied by SnoCountry Mountain Reports. Conditions are subject to change due to weather, skier/rider traffic and other factors. Be aware of changing conditions. For more information go to www.snocountry.com

Thursday, Dec. 2
NORTHEAST
Connecticut

Mohawk Mountain — Wed Plan to Open 12/03 machine groomed 12 – 24 base 2 of 26 trails, 8% open, 2 of 8 lifts, Mon: 12p-8p; Tue-Thu: 10a-8p Fri: 10a-10p; Sat: 8:30a-10p; Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mt Southington — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Powder Ridge — Plan to Open 12/15

Ski Sundown — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Maine

Baker Mountain — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Big Squaw — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Bigrock Mountain — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Black Mtn — Plan to Open 12/23

Camden Snow Bowl — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Hermon Mountain — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Lost Valley — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Mt Abram — Plan to Open 12/17

Saddleback — Plan to Open 12/04 Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Dec 04: 10a-4p.

Shawnee Peak — Plan to Open 12/17

Sugarloaf — Wed 12:36p 1 new machine groomed 10 – 12 base 12 of 162 trails 7% open, 8 miles, 78 acres, 2 of 13 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:50p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:50p.

Sunday River — Wed 8:40a machine groomed 12 – 18 base 20 of 135 trails 15% open, 8 miles, 119 acres, 3 of 18 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-3:45p Sat/Sun: 8a-3:45p.

Titcomb Mountain — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Quarry Road XC — Wed 1:14p machine groomed 6 – 18 base 3 of 20 trails 1 mile sm Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Massachusetts

Berkshire East — Plan to Open 12/11

Blue Hills Boston — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Bousquet — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Bradford — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Catamount — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Nashoba Valley — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Otis Ridge — Plan to Open 12/11

Ski Butternut — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Ski Ward — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Wachusett — Wed 9:50a machine groomed 10 – 11 base 5 of 27 trails, 19% open 40 acres, 3 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-7p; Sat/Sun: 7:30a-7p.

New Hampshire

Attitash — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Black Mountain — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Bretton Woods — Wed 3:58p machine groomed 12 – 24 base 7 of 63 trails 11% open, 2 miles, 34 acres, 3 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Cannon Mountain — Wed 4:35p 1 – 2 new loose granular machine groomed 16 – 58 base 16 of 97 trails, 14% open, 4 miles, 41 acres, 3 of 11 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Cranmore — Wed Plan to Open 12/03 1 new machine groomed 6 – 12 base 2 of 57 trails, 4% open, 2 of 7 lifts, sm Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun; Dec 03: 9a-4p.

Loon Mountain — Wed 7:56a 2 new machine groomed 10 – 18 base 13 of 61 trails, 21% open, 64 acres, 2 of 10 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

McIntyre Ski Area — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Mount Sunapee — Plan to Open 12/03

Pats Peak — Wed 4:24p machine groomed 6 – 18 base 10 of 28 trails, 36% open 4 of 11 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.

Ragged Mountain — Wed Plan to Open 12/03 4 new machine groomed 24 – 36 base 7 of 57 trails, 12% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Waterville Valley — Plan to Open 12/04 9a- 3:30p 8a-3:30p.

Whaleback — Plan to Open 12/26

New Jersey

Big SNOW American Dream — Closed

Campgaw Mountain — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Mountain Creek — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

New York

Belleayre — Wed 4:55p 1 new machine groomed 6 – 18 base 3 of 51 trails 6% open, 2 miles, 10 acres, 1 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Bristol Mountain — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Buffalo Ski Club — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Cockaigne — Plan to Open 12/10 Tue-Fri: 3p-10p Sat: 10a-10p; Sun: 10a-9p; Open Tue-Sun.

Dry Hill — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Four Seasons — Opening Soon for Snow Sports Gore Mountain — Wed 4:04p 1 new loose granular machine groomed 3 – 10 base 11 of 110 trails, 10% open, 5 miles, 72 acres, 3 of 14 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9p.

Greek Peak — Plan to Open 12/03

Holiday Valley — Plan to Open 12/03

Hunter Mountain — Wed 9:29a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 14 of 67 trails 21% open, 4 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat: 8:30a-5p; Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Kissing Bridge — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Labrador Mountain — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Maple Ski Ridge — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

McCauley — Plan to Open 12/11

Peek n Peak — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Plattekill — Plan to Open 12/18 Sat/Sun: 8:45-4:15 Open Sat-Sun.

Snow Ridge — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Song Mountain — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Swain — Plan to Open 12/17

Thunder Ridge — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Titus Mountain — Plan to Open 12/04

Whiteface — Wed 1:06p 1 new loose granular machine groomed 9 – 14 base 9 of 87 trails 10% open, 4 miles, 45 acres, 2 of 12 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Willard Mountain — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Windham Mountain — Wed 8:53a wet granular machine groomed 6 – 24 base 13 of 54 trails 24% open, 53 acres, 1 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Woods Valley — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Pennsylvania

Bear Creek — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Blue Knob — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Blue Mountain — Wed Plan to Open 12/03 machine groomed 24 – 30 base 6 of 40 trails, 15% open, 1 mile 18 acres, 4 of 16 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Camelback — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Elk Mountain — Plan to Open 12/15

Hidden Valley — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Jack Frost — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Montage Mountain — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Seven Springs — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Shawnee Mountain — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Ski Sawmill — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Spring Mountain — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Tussey Mountain — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Vermont

Bolton Valley — Plan to Open 12/04

Burke Mountain — Plan to Open 12/11

Jay Peak — Wed 6:23a 1 – 2 new machine groomed 10 – 32 base 11 of 81 trails 14% open, 3 of 9 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Killington — Wed 9:06a 1 new machine groomed 20 – 26 base 21 of 155 trails 14% open, 12 miles, 63 acres, 3 of 22 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Mad River Glen — Plan to Open 12/11

Magic Mountain — Plan to Open 12/18 1 new

Middlebury Snow Bowl — Plan to Open 12/04 -passholders only

Dec 4-5: Passholders only; Open Wed-Sun.

Mount Snow — Wed 9:00a 4 new machine groomed 14 – 18 base 6 of 87 trails 7% open, 4 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Okemo Mountain — Wed 7:08a 2 new machine groomed 20 – 20 base 13 of 121 trails, 11% open, 5 miles, 79 acres, 3 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Dec 25-Jan 2: 8a-4p; Jan 15-17: 8a-4p; Feb 21-25: 8a-4p.

Pico — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Smugglers Notch — Wed 4:18p 2 new machine groomed 12 – 36 base 6 of 78 trails, 8% open, 25 acres, 1 of 8 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Stowe — Wed 6:05a 3 new machine groomed 12 – 30 base 11 of 116 trails 9% open, 3 miles, 48 acres, 4 of 13 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Stratton Mountain — Wed 8:05a 3 new machine groomed 2 – 12 base 20 of 99 trails, 20% open, 91 acres, 5 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Sugarbush — Wed 6:12a machine groomed 19 – 25 base 10 of 111 trails 9% open, 53 acres, 2 of 16 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Suicide Six — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

SOUTHEAST
Alabama

Cloudmont — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Maryland

Wisp — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

North Carolina

Appalachian Ski — Wed 8:06a machine groomed 36 – 46 base 8 of 12 trails 67% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-10p;Fri: 9a-12a; Sat: 9a-12a Sun: 9a-10p.

Beech Mountain — Wed 6:43a machine groomed 22 – 34 base 9 of 17 trails 15% open, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

Cataloochee — Wed 8:33a machine groomed 26 – 34 base 7 of 18 trails 39% open, 4 of 5 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:30p.

Sugar Mountain — Wed 7:19a loose granular machine groomed 26 – 70 base 10 of 21 trails 48% open, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p, 6p-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p 6p-10p.

Wolf Ridge — Plan to Open 12/10

Tennessee

Ober Gatlinburg — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Virginia

Massanutten — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

The Homestead — Plan to Open 12/23

Wintergreen — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

West Virginia

Canaan Valley — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Snowshoe Mountain — Wed 8:42a machine groomed 30 – 30 base 16 of 60 trails 27% open, 53 acres, 4 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Timberline Mountain — Wed Reopen 12/03 machine groomed 18 – 24 base

