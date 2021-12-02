Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
LEBANON, N.H. (AP) — Latest skiing conditions, as supplied by SnoCountry Mountain Reports. Conditions are subject to change due to weather, skier/rider traffic and other factors. Be aware of changing conditions. For more information go to www.snocountry.com
|Thursday, Dec. 2
|NORTHEAST
|Connecticut
Mohawk Mountain — Wed Plan to Open 12/03 machine groomed 12 – 24 base 2 of 26 trails, 8% open, 2 of 8 lifts, Mon: 12p-8p; Tue-Thu: 10a-8p Fri: 10a-10p; Sat: 8:30a-10p; Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Mt Southington — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Powder Ridge — Plan to Open 12/15
Insight by ProPricer: During this exclusive webinar Emily Murphy, partner, CEO of Coaching International and former GSA administrator, and Angela Styles, partner with Akin, Gump, Strauss, Hauer & Feld and former OFPP administrator will discuss what the updates to the mentor-protégé program mean for small and large businesses. In addition, Dr. Sue Coates, adjunct professor of organizational studies at the Anderson School of Management, University of New Mexico will provide an industry perspective.
Ski Sundown — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
|Maine
Baker Mountain — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Big Squaw — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Bigrock Mountain — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Black Mtn — Plan to Open 12/23
Camden Snow Bowl — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Hermon Mountain — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Lost Valley — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Mt Abram — Plan to Open 12/17
Saddleback — Plan to Open 12/04 Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Dec 04: 10a-4p.
Shawnee Peak — Plan to Open 12/17
Sugarloaf — Wed 12:36p 1 new machine groomed 10 – 12 base 12 of 162 trails 7% open, 8 miles, 78 acres, 2 of 13 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:50p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:50p.
Sunday River — Wed 8:40a machine groomed 12 – 18 base 20 of 135 trails 15% open, 8 miles, 119 acres, 3 of 18 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-3:45p Sat/Sun: 8a-3:45p.
Titcomb Mountain — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Quarry Road XC — Wed 1:14p machine groomed 6 – 18 base 3 of 20 trails 1 mile sm Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app
|Massachusetts
Berkshire East — Plan to Open 12/11
Blue Hills Boston — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Bousquet — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Bradford — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Catamount — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Nashoba Valley — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Otis Ridge — Plan to Open 12/11
Ski Butternut — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Ski Ward — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Wachusett — Wed 9:50a machine groomed 10 – 11 base 5 of 27 trails, 19% open 40 acres, 3 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-7p; Sat/Sun: 7:30a-7p.
|New Hampshire
Attitash — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Black Mountain — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Bretton Woods — Wed 3:58p machine groomed 12 – 24 base 7 of 63 trails 11% open, 2 miles, 34 acres, 3 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Cannon Mountain — Wed 4:35p 1 – 2 new loose granular machine groomed 16 – 58 base 16 of 97 trails, 14% open, 4 miles, 41 acres, 3 of 11 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Cranmore — Wed Plan to Open 12/03 1 new machine groomed 6 – 12 base 2 of 57 trails, 4% open, 2 of 7 lifts, sm Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun; Dec 03: 9a-4p.
Loon Mountain — Wed 7:56a 2 new machine groomed 10 – 18 base 13 of 61 trails, 21% open, 64 acres, 2 of 10 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
McIntyre Ski Area — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Mount Sunapee — Plan to Open 12/03
Pats Peak — Wed 4:24p machine groomed 6 – 18 base 10 of 28 trails, 36% open 4 of 11 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.
Ragged Mountain — Wed Plan to Open 12/03 4 new machine groomed 24 – 36 base 7 of 57 trails, 12% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Waterville Valley — Plan to Open 12/04 9a- 3:30p 8a-3:30p.
Whaleback — Plan to Open 12/26
|New Jersey
Big SNOW American Dream — Closed
Campgaw Mountain — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Mountain Creek — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
|New York
Belleayre — Wed 4:55p 1 new machine groomed 6 – 18 base 3 of 51 trails 6% open, 2 miles, 10 acres, 1 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Bristol Mountain — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Buffalo Ski Club — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Cockaigne — Plan to Open 12/10 Tue-Fri: 3p-10p Sat: 10a-10p; Sun: 10a-9p; Open Tue-Sun.
Dry Hill — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Four Seasons — Opening Soon for Snow Sports Gore Mountain — Wed 4:04p 1 new loose granular machine groomed 3 – 10 base 11 of 110 trails, 10% open, 5 miles, 72 acres, 3 of 14 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9p.
Greek Peak — Plan to Open 12/03
Holiday Valley — Plan to Open 12/03
Hunter Mountain — Wed 9:29a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 14 of 67 trails 21% open, 4 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat: 8:30a-5p; Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Kissing Bridge — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Labrador Mountain — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Maple Ski Ridge — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
McCauley — Plan to Open 12/11
Peek n Peak — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Plattekill — Plan to Open 12/18 Sat/Sun: 8:45-4:15 Open Sat-Sun.
Snow Ridge — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Song Mountain — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Swain — Plan to Open 12/17
Thunder Ridge — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Titus Mountain — Plan to Open 12/04
Whiteface — Wed 1:06p 1 new loose granular machine groomed 9 – 14 base 9 of 87 trails 10% open, 4 miles, 45 acres, 2 of 12 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Willard Mountain — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Windham Mountain — Wed 8:53a wet granular machine groomed 6 – 24 base 13 of 54 trails 24% open, 53 acres, 1 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
Woods Valley — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
|Pennsylvania
Bear Creek — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Blue Knob — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Blue Mountain — Wed Plan to Open 12/03 machine groomed 24 – 30 base 6 of 40 trails, 15% open, 1 mile 18 acres, 4 of 16 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
Camelback — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Elk Mountain — Plan to Open 12/15
Hidden Valley — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Jack Frost — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Montage Mountain — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Seven Springs — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Shawnee Mountain — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Ski Sawmill — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Spring Mountain — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Tussey Mountain — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
|Vermont
Bolton Valley — Plan to Open 12/04
Burke Mountain — Plan to Open 12/11
Jay Peak — Wed 6:23a 1 – 2 new machine groomed 10 – 32 base 11 of 81 trails 14% open, 3 of 9 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Killington — Wed 9:06a 1 new machine groomed 20 – 26 base 21 of 155 trails 14% open, 12 miles, 63 acres, 3 of 22 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
Mad River Glen — Plan to Open 12/11
Magic Mountain — Plan to Open 12/18 1 new
Middlebury Snow Bowl — Plan to Open 12/04 -passholders only
Dec 4-5: Passholders only; Open Wed-Sun.
Mount Snow — Wed 9:00a 4 new machine groomed 14 – 18 base 6 of 87 trails 7% open, 4 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Okemo Mountain — Wed 7:08a 2 new machine groomed 20 – 20 base 13 of 121 trails, 11% open, 5 miles, 79 acres, 3 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Dec 25-Jan 2: 8a-4p; Jan 15-17: 8a-4p; Feb 21-25: 8a-4p.
Pico — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Smugglers Notch — Wed 4:18p 2 new machine groomed 12 – 36 base 6 of 78 trails, 8% open, 25 acres, 1 of 8 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
Stowe — Wed 6:05a 3 new machine groomed 12 – 30 base 11 of 116 trails 9% open, 3 miles, 48 acres, 4 of 13 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
Stratton Mountain — Wed 8:05a 3 new machine groomed 2 – 12 base 20 of 99 trails, 20% open, 91 acres, 5 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Sugarbush — Wed 6:12a machine groomed 19 – 25 base 10 of 111 trails 9% open, 53 acres, 2 of 16 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Suicide Six — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
|SOUTHEAST
|Alabama
Cloudmont — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
|Maryland
Wisp — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
|North Carolina
Appalachian Ski — Wed 8:06a machine groomed 36 – 46 base 8 of 12 trails 67% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-10p;Fri: 9a-12a; Sat: 9a-12a Sun: 9a-10p.
Beech Mountain — Wed 6:43a machine groomed 22 – 34 base 9 of 17 trails 15% open, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.
Cataloochee — Wed 8:33a machine groomed 26 – 34 base 7 of 18 trails 39% open, 4 of 5 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:30p.
Sugar Mountain — Wed 7:19a loose granular machine groomed 26 – 70 base 10 of 21 trails 48% open, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p, 6p-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p 6p-10p.
Wolf Ridge — Plan to Open 12/10
|Tennessee
Ober Gatlinburg — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
|Virginia
Massanutten — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
The Homestead — Plan to Open 12/23
Wintergreen — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
|West Virginia
Canaan Valley — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Snowshoe Mountain — Wed 8:42a machine groomed 30 – 30 base 16 of 60 trails 27% open, 53 acres, 4 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
Timberline Mountain — Wed Reopen 12/03 machine groomed 18 – 24 base
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments