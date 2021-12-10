LEBANON, N.H. (AP) — Latest skiing conditions, as supplied by SnoCountry Mountain Reports. Conditions are subject to change due to weather, skier/rider traffic and other factors. Be aware of changing conditions. For more information go to www.snocountry.com

Friday, Dec. 10 NORTHEAST Connecticut

Mohawk Mountain — Wed 10:08a 1 new machine groomed 15 – 26 base 2 of 26 trails, 5% open, 2 of 8 lifts, sm Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.

Mt Southington — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Powder Ridge — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Ski Sundown — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Maine

Baker Mountain — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Big Squaw — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Bigrock Mountain — Plan to Open 12/18

Black Mtn — Plan to Open 12/23

Camden Snow Bowl — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Hermon Mountain — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Lost Valley — Plan to Open 12/17

Mt Abram — Plan to Open 12/17

Saddleback — Wed 7:48a 1 new machine groomed 17 – 17 base 3 of 68 trails 4% open, 2 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Shawnee Peak — Plan to Open 12/17

Sugarloaf — Wed 6:10a packed powder machine groomed 10 – 12 base 21 of 162 trails 13% open, 9 miles, 116 acres, 3 of 13 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:50p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:50p.

Sunday River — Wed 8:52a machine groomed 12 – 26 base 34 of 135 trails 25% open, 13 miles, 184 acres, 5 of 18 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-3:45p Sat/Sun: 8a-3:45p.

Titcomb Mountain — Plan to Open 12/18

Quarry Road XC — Wed 10:16a powder machine groomed 3 – 18 base 20 of 23 trails 7 miles, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Massachusetts

Berkshire East — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Blue Hills Boston — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Bousquet — Wed 7:36a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 6 of 23 trails, 26% open 3 of 5 lifts, Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p; Open Fri-Sun.

Bradford — Plan to Open 12/21

Catamount — Plan to Open 12/18

Jiminy Peak — Wed 6:58a 3 new machine groomed 24 – 50 base 13 of 45 trails 29% open, 4 miles, 54 acres, 3 of 9 lifts, sm Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p Open Fri-Sun.

Nashoba Valley — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Otis Ridge — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Ski Butternut — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Ski Ward — Operating, no details

Wachusett — Wed 7:27a machine groomed 11 – 13 base 10 of 27 trails 37% open, 40 acres, 4 of 8 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-7p; Sat/Sun: 7:30a-7p.

New Hampshire

Arrowhead — Plan to Open 12/18

Attitash — Wed 6:59a machine groomed 36 – 36 base 6 of 68 trails, 8% open 2 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Black Mountain — Plan to Open 12/18

Bretton Woods — Wed 1:52p packed powder machine groomed 12 – 24 base 9 of 63 trails 14% open, 3 miles, 56 acres, 3 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Cannon Mountain — Wed 8:31a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 16 – 58 base 25 of 97 trails, 26% open, 4 miles, 65 acres, 4 of 11 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Cranmore — Wed Reopen 12/11 12 – 18 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Crotched Mountain — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Dartmouth Skiway — Plan to Open 12/17

Gunstock — Wed 12:21p 1 – 3 new machine groomed 10 – 16 base 12 of 48 trails, 14% open, 45 acres, 4 of 7 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

King Pine — Plan to Open 12/17

Loon Mountain — Wed 8:19a machine groomed 19 – 27 base 22 of 61 trails 36% open, 139 acres, 6 of 10 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

McIntyre Ski Area — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Mount Sunapee — Wed 8:51a machine groomed 18 – 18 base 7 of 66 trails 11% open, 1 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Pats Peak — Wed 3:28p machine groomed 6 – 18 base 11 of 28 trails, 39% open 6 of 11 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.

Ragged Mountain — Wed 4:09p 1 new machine groomed 22 – 34 base 12 of 57 trails, 21% open, 42 acres, 3 of 5 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Waterville Valley — Wed 4:02p 1 new machine groomed 4 – 6 base 11 of 61 trails, 17% open, 45 acres, 4 of 12 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 8a-3:30p.

Whaleback — Plan to Open 12/26

Wildcat — Wed 9:43a machine groomed 18 – 18 base 4 of 48 trails, 8% open 2 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8a-3:30p.

New Jersey

Campgaw Mountain — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Mountain Creek — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

New York

Belleayre — Wed 4:49p machine groomed 6 – 18 base 7 of 51 trails, 14% open 25 acres, 2 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Brantling Ski Slopes — Plan to Open 12/18

Bristol Mountain — Wed 4:53p machine groomed 6 – 24 base 3 of 39 trails 8% open, 1 of 6 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.

Buffalo Ski Club — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Cockaigne — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Dry Hill — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Four Seasons — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Gore Mountain — Wed 4:55p wet snow machine groomed 3 – 10 base 16 of 110 trails 30% open, 9 miles, 107 acres, 7 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Greek Peak — Wed 1:00p machine groomed 2 – 16 base 8 of 56 trails, 14% open 2 of 8 lifts, sm Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.

Holiday Mountain — Plan to Open 12/23

Holiday Valley — Wed 4:55p machine groomed 4 – 30 base 7 of 60 trails 12% open, 4 of 13 lifts, Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p; Open Fri-Sun.

HoliMont — Plan to Open 12/18

Hunter Mountain — Wed 8:56a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 13 of 67 trails 19% open, 4 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat: 8a-4p; Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Kissing Bridge — Plan to Open 12/23

Labrador Mountain — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Maple Ski Ridge — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

McCauley — Plan to Open 12/11

Mount Peter — Plan to Open 12/18

Oak Mountain — Plan to Open 12/17

Peek n Peak — Plan to Open 12/17

Plattekill — Plan to Open 12/18

Royal Mountain — Wed Reopen 12/11 machine groomed 12 – 12 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun.

Snow Ridge — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Song Mountain — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Swain — Plan to Open 12/18

Thunder Ridge — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Titus Mountain — Reopen TBA

West Mountain — Plan to Open 12/18

Whiteface — Wed 11:37a 1 new loose granular machine groomed 11 – 16 base 18 of 87 trails 20% open, 77 acres, 6 of 12 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Willard Mountain — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Windham Mountain — Wed 6:39a machine groomed 6 – 24 base 14 of 54 trails 26% open, 3 of 11 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Woods Valley — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Gore Mountain XC — Wed 4:19p loose granular machine groomed 10 – 16 base 3 of 12 trails 1 mile sm Mon-Fri: 8:30a-6p; Sat-Sun: 8:30a-6p.

Pennsylvania

Bear Creek — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Blue Knob — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Blue Mountain — Wed 12:56p machine groomed 24 – 30 base 6 of 40 trails 11% open, 1 mile 15 acres, 4 of 16 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 8a-9p.

Camelback — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Elk Mountain — Plan to Open 12/15

Hidden Valley — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Jack Frost — Wed 8:58a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 5 of 34 trails 15% open, 2 of 21 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Liberty Mountain — Plan to Open 12/17

Montage Mountain — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Mount Pleasant — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Mystic Mountain at Nemacolin Woodlands — Plan to Open 12/17

Roundtop — Plan to Open 12/17

Seven Springs — Wed Reopen 12/11 machine groomed 6 – 12 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun.

Shawnee Mountain — Plan to Open 12/18

Ski Big Bear — Plan to Open 12/18

Ski Sawmill — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Spring Mountain — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Tussey Mountain — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Whitetail — Plan to Open 12/17

Rhode Island

Yawgoo Valley — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Vermont

Bolton Valley — Wed 6:45a 2 – 3 new machine groomed 10 – 15 base 4 of 71 trails, 5% open, 3 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri 12p-8p; Sat/Sun 9a-4p.

Bromley Mountain — Wed 6:35a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 14 – 28 base 8 of 47 trails, 17% open, 3 of 9 lifts, sm Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Burke Mountain — Wed 6:25a machine groomed 12 – 24 base 8 of 50 trails 22% open, 2 miles, 22 acres, 1 of 4 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Jay Peak — Wed 6:24a 1 new machine groomed 10 – 32 base 24 of 81 trails 30% open, 4 of 9 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:00a-4p.

Killington — Wed 6:43a 2 new packed powder machine groomed 20 – 24 base 40 of 155 trails 26% open, 18 miles, 133 acres, 7 of 22 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Mad River Glen — Plan to Open 12/11

Magic Mountain — Plan to Open 12/18

Middlebury Snow Bowl — Wed 4:01p machine groomed 16 – 18 base 2 of 17 trails, 12% open, 1 of 4 lifts, Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Wed-Sun.

Mount Snow — Wed 9:01a machine groomed 18 – 18 base 19 of 87 trails 22% open, 5 of 20 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Okemo Mountain — Wed 7:18a 1 new machine groomed 14 – 20 base 21 of 121 trails, 17% open, 7 miles, 102 acres, 5 of 20 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Dec 25-Jan 2: 8a-4p; Jan 15-17: 8a-4p; Feb 21-25: 8a-4p.

Pico — Plan to Open 12/11

Ski Quechee — Plan to Open 12/23

Smugglers Notch — Wed 4:33p 1 new machine groomed 12 – 36 base 14 of 78 trails, 18% open, 30 acres, 3 of 8 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Stowe — Wed 6:04a 2 new packed powder machine groomed 12 – 30 base 30 of 116 trails 26% open, 10 miles, 139 acres, 5 of 13 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 8a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Stratton Mountain — Wed 6:17a machine groomed 13 – 14 base 34 of 99 trails 34% open, 166 acres, 5 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Sugarbush — Wed 6:32a 1 new machine groomed 19 – 26 base 21 of 111 trails 19% open, 129 acres, 5 of 16 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Suicide Six — Plan to Open 12/22

SOUTHEAST Alabama

Cloudmont — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Maryland

Wisp — Wed 9:04a machine groomed 16 – 16 base 4 of 34 trails, 12% open 5 of 16 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4.

North Carolina

Appalachian Ski — Wed 8:03a machine groomed 15 – 38 base 7 of 12 trails 58% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-10p;Fri: 9a-12a; Sat: 9a-12a Sun: 9a-10p.

Beech Mountain — Wed 6:59a machine groomed 20 – 32 base 9 of 17 trails 53% open, 4 of 7 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.

Cataloochee — Wed 9:06a machine groomed 22 – 26 base 7 of 18 trails 39% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:30p.

Sapphire Valley — Plan to Open 12/18

Sugar Mountain — Wed 7:11a loose granular machine groomed 20 – 61 base 10 of 21 trails 48% open, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p, 6p-10p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p/6p-10p.

Wolf Ridge — Plan to Open 12/16

Tennessee

Ober Gatlinburg — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Virginia

Bryce Resort — Wed Reopen 12/11 machine groomed 8 – 10 base Sat/Sun: 10a-4p; Open Sat/Sun.

Massanutten — Plan to Open 12/11

The Homestead — Plan to Open 12/23

Wintergreen — Plan to Open 12/11 – Passholders Only

West Virginia

Canaan Valley — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Snowshoe Mountain — Wed 9:08a machine groomed 30 – 30 base 20 of 60 trails 33% open, 64 acres, 5 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Timberline Mountain — Wed 9:00a machine groomed 18 – 24 base 11 of 40 trails, 28% open, 2 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Winterplace — Plan to Open 12/18

