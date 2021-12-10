Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
LEBANON, N.H. (AP) — Latest skiing conditions, as supplied by SnoCountry Mountain Reports. Conditions are subject to change due to weather, skier/rider traffic and other factors. Be aware of changing conditions. For more information go to www.snocountry.com
|Friday, Dec. 10
|NORTHEAST
|Connecticut
Mohawk Mountain — Wed 10:08a 1 new machine groomed 15 – 26 base 2 of 26 trails, 5% open, 2 of 8 lifts, sm Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.
Mt Southington — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Powder Ridge — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Ski Sundown — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
|Maine
Baker Mountain — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Big Squaw — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Bigrock Mountain — Plan to Open 12/18
Black Mtn — Plan to Open 12/23
Camden Snow Bowl — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Hermon Mountain — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Lost Valley — Plan to Open 12/17
Mt Abram — Plan to Open 12/17
Saddleback — Wed 7:48a 1 new machine groomed 17 – 17 base 3 of 68 trails 4% open, 2 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Shawnee Peak — Plan to Open 12/17
Sugarloaf — Wed 6:10a packed powder machine groomed 10 – 12 base 21 of 162 trails 13% open, 9 miles, 116 acres, 3 of 13 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:50p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:50p.
Sunday River — Wed 8:52a machine groomed 12 – 26 base 34 of 135 trails 25% open, 13 miles, 184 acres, 5 of 18 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-3:45p Sat/Sun: 8a-3:45p.
Titcomb Mountain — Plan to Open 12/18
Quarry Road XC — Wed 10:16a powder machine groomed 3 – 18 base 20 of 23 trails 7 miles, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
|Massachusetts
Berkshire East — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Blue Hills Boston — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Bousquet — Wed 7:36a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 6 of 23 trails, 26% open 3 of 5 lifts, Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p; Open Fri-Sun.
Bradford — Plan to Open 12/21
Catamount — Plan to Open 12/18
Jiminy Peak — Wed 6:58a 3 new machine groomed 24 – 50 base 13 of 45 trails 29% open, 4 miles, 54 acres, 3 of 9 lifts, sm Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p Open Fri-Sun.
Nashoba Valley — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Otis Ridge — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Ski Butternut — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Ski Ward — Operating, no details
Wachusett — Wed 7:27a machine groomed 11 – 13 base 10 of 27 trails 37% open, 40 acres, 4 of 8 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-7p; Sat/Sun: 7:30a-7p.
|New Hampshire
Arrowhead — Plan to Open 12/18
Attitash — Wed 6:59a machine groomed 36 – 36 base 6 of 68 trails, 8% open 2 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Black Mountain — Plan to Open 12/18
Bretton Woods — Wed 1:52p packed powder machine groomed 12 – 24 base 9 of 63 trails 14% open, 3 miles, 56 acres, 3 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Cannon Mountain — Wed 8:31a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 16 – 58 base 25 of 97 trails, 26% open, 4 miles, 65 acres, 4 of 11 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Cranmore — Wed Reopen 12/11 12 – 18 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Crotched Mountain — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Dartmouth Skiway — Plan to Open 12/17
Gunstock — Wed 12:21p 1 – 3 new machine groomed 10 – 16 base 12 of 48 trails, 14% open, 45 acres, 4 of 7 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
King Pine — Plan to Open 12/17
Loon Mountain — Wed 8:19a machine groomed 19 – 27 base 22 of 61 trails 36% open, 139 acres, 6 of 10 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
McIntyre Ski Area — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Mount Sunapee — Wed 8:51a machine groomed 18 – 18 base 7 of 66 trails 11% open, 1 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Pats Peak — Wed 3:28p machine groomed 6 – 18 base 11 of 28 trails, 39% open 6 of 11 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.
Ragged Mountain — Wed 4:09p 1 new machine groomed 22 – 34 base 12 of 57 trails, 21% open, 42 acres, 3 of 5 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Waterville Valley — Wed 4:02p 1 new machine groomed 4 – 6 base 11 of 61 trails, 17% open, 45 acres, 4 of 12 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 8a-3:30p.
Whaleback — Plan to Open 12/26
Wildcat — Wed 9:43a machine groomed 18 – 18 base 4 of 48 trails, 8% open 2 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8a-3:30p.
|New Jersey
Campgaw Mountain — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Mountain Creek — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
|New York
Belleayre — Wed 4:49p machine groomed 6 – 18 base 7 of 51 trails, 14% open 25 acres, 2 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Brantling Ski Slopes — Plan to Open 12/18
Bristol Mountain — Wed 4:53p machine groomed 6 – 24 base 3 of 39 trails 8% open, 1 of 6 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.
Buffalo Ski Club — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Cockaigne — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Dry Hill — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Four Seasons — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Gore Mountain — Wed 4:55p wet snow machine groomed 3 – 10 base 16 of 110 trails 30% open, 9 miles, 107 acres, 7 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Greek Peak — Wed 1:00p machine groomed 2 – 16 base 8 of 56 trails, 14% open 2 of 8 lifts, sm Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.
Holiday Mountain — Plan to Open 12/23
Holiday Valley — Wed 4:55p machine groomed 4 – 30 base 7 of 60 trails 12% open, 4 of 13 lifts, Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p; Open Fri-Sun.
HoliMont — Plan to Open 12/18
Hunter Mountain — Wed 8:56a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 13 of 67 trails 19% open, 4 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat: 8a-4p; Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Kissing Bridge — Plan to Open 12/23
Labrador Mountain — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Maple Ski Ridge — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
McCauley — Plan to Open 12/11
Mount Peter — Plan to Open 12/18
Oak Mountain — Plan to Open 12/17
Peek n Peak — Plan to Open 12/17
Plattekill — Plan to Open 12/18
Royal Mountain — Wed Reopen 12/11 machine groomed 12 – 12 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun.
Snow Ridge — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Song Mountain — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Swain — Plan to Open 12/18
Thunder Ridge — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Titus Mountain — Reopen TBA
West Mountain — Plan to Open 12/18
Whiteface — Wed 11:37a 1 new loose granular machine groomed 11 – 16 base 18 of 87 trails 20% open, 77 acres, 6 of 12 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Willard Mountain — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Windham Mountain — Wed 6:39a machine groomed 6 – 24 base 14 of 54 trails 26% open, 3 of 11 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
Woods Valley — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Gore Mountain XC — Wed 4:19p loose granular machine groomed 10 – 16 base 3 of 12 trails 1 mile sm Mon-Fri: 8:30a-6p; Sat-Sun: 8:30a-6p.
|Pennsylvania
Bear Creek — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Blue Knob — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Blue Mountain — Wed 12:56p machine groomed 24 – 30 base 6 of 40 trails 11% open, 1 mile 15 acres, 4 of 16 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 8a-9p.
Camelback — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Elk Mountain — Plan to Open 12/15
Hidden Valley — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Jack Frost — Wed 8:58a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 5 of 34 trails 15% open, 2 of 21 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Liberty Mountain — Plan to Open 12/17
Montage Mountain — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Mount Pleasant — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Mystic Mountain at Nemacolin Woodlands — Plan to Open 12/17
Roundtop — Plan to Open 12/17
Seven Springs — Wed Reopen 12/11 machine groomed 6 – 12 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun.
Shawnee Mountain — Plan to Open 12/18
Ski Big Bear — Plan to Open 12/18
Ski Sawmill — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Spring Mountain — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Tussey Mountain — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Whitetail — Plan to Open 12/17
|Rhode Island
Yawgoo Valley — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
|Vermont
Bolton Valley — Wed 6:45a 2 – 3 new machine groomed 10 – 15 base 4 of 71 trails, 5% open, 3 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri 12p-8p; Sat/Sun 9a-4p.
Bromley Mountain — Wed 6:35a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 14 – 28 base 8 of 47 trails, 17% open, 3 of 9 lifts, sm Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Burke Mountain — Wed 6:25a machine groomed 12 – 24 base 8 of 50 trails 22% open, 2 miles, 22 acres, 1 of 4 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Jay Peak — Wed 6:24a 1 new machine groomed 10 – 32 base 24 of 81 trails 30% open, 4 of 9 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:00a-4p.
Killington — Wed 6:43a 2 new packed powder machine groomed 20 – 24 base 40 of 155 trails 26% open, 18 miles, 133 acres, 7 of 22 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
Mad River Glen — Plan to Open 12/11
Magic Mountain — Plan to Open 12/18
Middlebury Snow Bowl — Wed 4:01p machine groomed 16 – 18 base 2 of 17 trails, 12% open, 1 of 4 lifts, Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Wed-Sun.
Mount Snow — Wed 9:01a machine groomed 18 – 18 base 19 of 87 trails 22% open, 5 of 20 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Okemo Mountain — Wed 7:18a 1 new machine groomed 14 – 20 base 21 of 121 trails, 17% open, 7 miles, 102 acres, 5 of 20 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Dec 25-Jan 2: 8a-4p; Jan 15-17: 8a-4p; Feb 21-25: 8a-4p.
Pico — Plan to Open 12/11
Ski Quechee — Plan to Open 12/23
Smugglers Notch — Wed 4:33p 1 new machine groomed 12 – 36 base 14 of 78 trails, 18% open, 30 acres, 3 of 8 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
Stowe — Wed 6:04a 2 new packed powder machine groomed 12 – 30 base 30 of 116 trails 26% open, 10 miles, 139 acres, 5 of 13 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 8a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
Stratton Mountain — Wed 6:17a machine groomed 13 – 14 base 34 of 99 trails 34% open, 166 acres, 5 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Sugarbush — Wed 6:32a 1 new machine groomed 19 – 26 base 21 of 111 trails 19% open, 129 acres, 5 of 16 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
Suicide Six — Plan to Open 12/22
|SOUTHEAST
|Alabama
Cloudmont — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
|Maryland
Wisp — Wed 9:04a machine groomed 16 – 16 base 4 of 34 trails, 12% open 5 of 16 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4.
|North Carolina
Appalachian Ski — Wed 8:03a machine groomed 15 – 38 base 7 of 12 trails 58% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-10p;Fri: 9a-12a; Sat: 9a-12a Sun: 9a-10p.
Beech Mountain — Wed 6:59a machine groomed 20 – 32 base 9 of 17 trails 53% open, 4 of 7 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.
Cataloochee — Wed 9:06a machine groomed 22 – 26 base 7 of 18 trails 39% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:30p.
Sapphire Valley — Plan to Open 12/18
Sugar Mountain — Wed 7:11a loose granular machine groomed 20 – 61 base 10 of 21 trails 48% open, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p, 6p-10p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p/6p-10p.
Wolf Ridge — Plan to Open 12/16
|Tennessee
Ober Gatlinburg — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
|Virginia
Bryce Resort — Wed Reopen 12/11 machine groomed 8 – 10 base Sat/Sun: 10a-4p; Open Sat/Sun.
Massanutten — Plan to Open 12/11
The Homestead — Plan to Open 12/23
Wintergreen — Plan to Open 12/11 – Passholders Only
|West Virginia
Canaan Valley — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Snowshoe Mountain — Wed 9:08a machine groomed 30 – 30 base 20 of 60 trails 33% open, 64 acres, 5 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.
Timberline Mountain — Wed 9:00a machine groomed 18 – 24 base 11 of 40 trails, 28% open, 2 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Winterplace — Plan to Open 12/18
