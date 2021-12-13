Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
LEBANON, N.H. (AP) — Latest skiing conditions, as supplied by SnoCountry Mountain Reports. Conditions are subject to change due to weather, skier/rider traffic and other factors. Be aware of changing conditions. For more information go to www.snocountry.com
|Monday, Dec. 13
|NORTHEAST
|Connecticut
Mohawk Mountain — Wed Reopen 12/17 machine groomed 16 – 26 base Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.
Mt Southington — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Powder Ridge — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Ski Sundown — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
|Maine
Baker Mountain — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Big Squaw — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Bigrock Mountain — Plan to Open 12/18
Black Mtn — Plan to Open 12/26
Camden Snow Bowl — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Hermon Mountain — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Lost Valley — Plan to Open 12/18
Mt Abram — Plan to Open 12/17
Saddleback — Wed 8:08a loose granular machine groomed 10 – 38 base 6 of 68 trails 9% open, 3 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Shawnee Peak — Plan to Open 12/17
Sugarloaf — Wed 12:04p hard packed machine groomed 10 – 12 base 24 of 162 trails 15% open, 11 miles, 138 acres, 5 of 13 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:50p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:50p.
Sunday River — Wed 8:11a machine groomed 12 – 26 base 42 of 135 trails 31% open, 17 miles, 236 acres, 5 of 18 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-3:45p Sat/Sun: 8a-3:45p.
Titcomb Mountain — Plan to Open 12/18
Quarry Road XC — Wed 8:39a loose granular machine groomed 6 – 18 base 4 of 23 trails 1 mile sm Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
|Massachusetts
Berkshire East — Plan to Open 12/18
Blue Hills Boston — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Bousquet — Wed Reopen 12/17 machine groomed 12 – 12 base Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p; Open Fri-Sun.
Bradford — Plan to Open 12/21
Catamount — Plan to Open 12/18
Jiminy Peak — Wed 6:36a machine groomed 16 – 40 base 18 of 45 trails 40% open, 6 miles, 73 acres, 3 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-10p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.
Nashoba Valley — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Otis Ridge — Plan to Open 12/22
Ski Butternut — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Ski Ward — Wed Reopen 12/16 machine groomed 10 – 10 base Thu/Fri: 4p-9p Sat: 9a-9p;Sun: 9a-5p.
Wachusett — Wed 7:24a machine groomed 11 – 13 base 11 of 27 trails 41% open, 40 acres, 4 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-7p; Sat/Sun: 7:30a-7p.
|New Hampshire
Arrowhead — Plan to Open 12/26
Attitash — Wed 6:38a machine groomed 36 – 36 base 7 of 68 trails, 10% open 3 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Black Mountain — Plan to Open 12/18
Bretton Woods — Wed 1:46p machine groomed 12 – 24 base 11 of 63 trails 17% open, 4 miles, 56 acres, 3 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Cannon Mountain — Wed 9:01a machine groomed 16 – 58 base 26 of 97 trails 27% open, 4 miles, 65 acres, 4 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Cranmore — Wed 8:17a machine groomed 11 – 17 base 11 of 57 trails, 19% open 3 miles, 37 acres, 3 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Crotched Mountain — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Dartmouth Skiway — Plan to Open 12/17
Gunstock — Wed 10:49p machine groomed 10 – 16 base 13 of 48 trails 15% open, 54 acres, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
King Pine — Plan to Open 12/17
Loon Mountain — Wed 8:01a machine groomed 19 – 27 base 22 of 61 trails 36% open, 139 acres, 5 of 10 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
McIntyre Ski Area — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Mount Sunapee — Wed 9:58a machine groomed 18 – 18 base 7 of 66 trails 11% open, 1 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Pats Peak — Wed Reopen 12/17 machine groomed 6 – 18 base 11 of 28 trails 39% open, 6 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Ragged Mountain — Wed 4:46p machine groomed 22 – 34 base 15 of 57 trails 26% open, 50 acres, 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Waterville Valley — Wed 6:50a machine groomed 4 – 6 base 11 of 61 trails 17% open, 45 acres, 3 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8a-3:30p.
Whaleback — Plan to Open 12/26
Wildcat — Wed 6:32a machine groomed 18 – 18 base 5 of 48 trails, 10% open 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8a-3:30p.
|New Jersey
Campgaw Mountain — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Mountain Creek — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
|New York
Belleayre — Wed 3:30p machine groomed 6 – 18 base 14 of 51 trails, 27% open 25 acres, 3 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Brantling Ski Slopes — Plan to Open 12/18
Bristol Mountain — Wed 4:39p machine groomed 6 – 24 base 3 of 39 trails 8% open, 1 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Buffalo Ski Club — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Cockaigne — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Dry Hill — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Four Seasons — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Gore Mountain — Wed 4:00p loose granular machine groomed 3 – 10 base 19 of 110 trails 33% open, 9 miles, 117 acres, 5 of 14 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Greek Peak — Wed Reopen 12/17 wet packed snow 2 – 16 base Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.
Holiday Mountain — Plan to Open 12/23
Holiday Valley — Wed 4:03p machine groomed 4 – 28 base 3 of 60 trails 5% open, 1 of 13 lifts, Mon-Wed: 9a-9p;Thu/Fri: 9a-10p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.
HoliMont — Plan to Open 12/18
Hunter Mountain — Wed 5:12a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 18 of 67 trails 27% open, 4 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat: 8a-4p; Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Kissing Bridge — Plan to Open 12/23
Labrador Mountain — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Maple Ski Ridge — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
McCauley — Wed 8:16a machine groomed 6 – 24 base 4 of 23 trails, 17% open 2 of 5 lifts, Mon, Wed-Fri: 9a-4:15p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:15p; Open Wed-Mon.
Mount Peter — Plan to Open 12/18
Oak Mountain — Plan to Open 12/17 Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.
Peek n Peak — Plan to Open 12/17
Plattekill — Plan to Open 12/18
Royal Mountain — Wed Reopen 12/18 loose granular 12 – 24 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun.
Snow Ridge — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Song Mountain — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Swain — Plan to Open 12/18
Thunder Ridge — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Titus Mountain — Reopen TBA
West Mountain — Plan to Open 12/18
Whiteface — Wed 5:24a frozen granular machine groomed 12 – 27 base 27 of 87 trails 30% open, 9 miles, 95 acres, 5 of 12 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Willard Mountain — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Windham Mountain — Wed 8:30a machine groomed 6 – 24 base 19 of 54 trails 35% open, 2 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
Woods Valley — Plan to Open 12/18
Gore Mountain XC — Wed No Recent Information loose granular machine groomed 10 – 16 base 3 of 12 trails, 1 mile sm Mon-Fri: 8:30a-6p; Sat-Sun: 8:30a-6p.
|Pennsylvania
Bear Creek — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Blue Knob — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Blue Mountain — Wed 8:20a machine groomed 12 – 18 base 6 of 40 trails 11% open, 1 mile 15 acres, 2 of 16 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 8a-9p.
Camelback — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Elk Mountain — Plan to Open 12/16
Hidden Valley — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Jack Frost — Wed 7:37a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 8 of 34 trails 24% open, 3 of 21 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Liberty Mountain — Plan to Open 12/17
Montage Mountain — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Mount Pleasant — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Mystic Mountain at Nemacolin Woodlands — Plan to Open 12/17
Roundtop — Plan to Open 12/17
Seven Springs — Wed 7:38a machine groomed 6 – 12 base 7 of 33 trails 21% open, 4 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Shawnee Mountain — Plan to Open 12/18
Ski Big Bear — Plan to Open 12/26
Ski Sawmill — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Spring Mountain — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Tussey Mountain — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Whitetail — Plan to Open 12/17
|Rhode Island
Yawgoo Valley — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
|Vermont
Bolton Valley — Wed 7:00a machine groomed 10 – 12 base 5 of 71 trails 7% open, 3 of 6 lifts, Mon 9a-4p, Tue-Fri 9a-10p; Sat 9a-10p, Sun 9a-4p.
Bromley Mountain — Wed 6:55a machine groomed 14 – 28 base 11 of 47 trails 23% open, 2 of 9 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Burke Mountain — Wed 6:22a machine groomed 12 – 24 base 8 of 50 trails 22% open, 2 miles, 22 acres, 1 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Jay Peak — Wed 6:18a machine groomed 10 – 24 base 8 of 81 trails, 10% open 4 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:00a-4p.
Killington — Wed 7:03a machine groomed 20 – 24 base 31 of 155 trails 20% open, 18 miles, 141 acres, 6 of 22 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
Mad River Glen — Wed Reopen 12/18 machine groomed 4 – 12 base Sat/Sun: 9a-3p; Open Sat/Sun.
Magic Mountain — Plan to Open 12/18
Middlebury Snow Bowl — Wed Reopen 12/15 16 – 18 base Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.
Mount Snow — Wed 10:01a machine groomed 18 – 18 base 22 of 87 trails 25% open, 4 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Okemo Mountain — Wed 7:07a machine groomed 16 – 22 base 34 of 121 trails 28% open, 11 miles, 158 acres, 8 of 20 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Dec 25-Jan 2: 8a-4p; Jan 15-17: 8a-4p; Feb 21-25: 8a-4p.
Pico — Wed 8:32a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 3 of 58 trails, 5% open 2 of 7 lifts, Mon/Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8;30a-4p; Open Thu-Mon.
Ski Quechee — Plan to Open 12/23
Smugglers Notch — Wed 4:02p machine groomed 10 – 32 base 10 of 78 trails 13% open, 30 acres, 3 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
Stowe — Wed 6:21a machine groomed 12 – 30 base 34 of 116 trails, 29% open 12 miles, 165 acres, 5 of 13 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
Stratton Mountain — Wed 3:46p machine groomed 12 – 12 base 37 of 99 trails 37% open, 181 acres, 7 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Sugarbush — Wed 6:27a machine groomed 15 – 27 base 19 of 111 trails 17% open, 120 acres, 4 of 16 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
Suicide Six — Plan to Open 12/22
|SOUTHEAST
|Alabama
Cloudmont — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
|Maryland
Wisp — Wed 5:28p machine groomed 15 – 15 base 5 of 34 trails, 15% open 3 of 16 lifts, sm Mon-Thu: 9a-4p;Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p;Sun: 9a-4.
|North Carolina
Appalachian Ski — Wed 8:07a variable machine groomed 15 – 38 base 7 of 12 trails 58% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-10p;Fri: 9a-12a; Sat: 9a-12a Sun: 9a-10p.
Beech Mountain — Wed 6:45a machine groomed 20 – 32 base 9 of 17 trails 53% open, 4 of 7 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.
Cataloochee — Wed 8:51a machine groomed 22 – 26 base 7 of 18 trails 39% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.
Sapphire Valley — Plan to Open 12/18
Sugar Mountain — Wed 6:57a packed powder machine groomed 22 – 62 base 8 of 21 trails 38% open, 4 of 7 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p, 6p-10p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p/6p-10p.
Wolf Ridge — Plan to Open 12/16
|Tennessee
Ober Gatlinburg — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
|Virginia
Bryce Resort — Wed Reopen 12/18 machine groomed 8 – 10 base Sat/Sun: 10a-4p; Open Sat/Sun.
Massanutten — Wed Reopen 12/18 machine groomed 22 – 22 base Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open Sat/Sun.
The Homestead — Plan to Open 12/23
Wintergreen — Wed Reopen 12/18 machine groomed 10 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|West Virginia
Canaan Valley — Plan to Open 12/18
Snowshoe Mountain — Wed 10:27a machine groomed 30 – 30 base 20 of 60 trails 33% open, 64 acres, 5 of 14 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.
Timberline Mountain — Wed Reopen 12/17 machine groomed 18 – 24 base sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Winterplace — Plan to Open 12/18
