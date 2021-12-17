LEBANON, N.H. (AP) — Latest skiing conditions, as supplied by SnoCountry Mountain Reports. Conditions are subject to change due to weather, skier/rider traffic and other factors. Be aware of changing conditions. For more information go to www.snocountry.com

Friday, Dec. 17 NORTHEAST Connecticut

Mohawk Mountain — Wed 7:40a machine groomed 12 – 20 base 2 of 26 trails 15% open, 2 of 8 lifts, Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.

Mt Southington — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Powder Ridge — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Ski Sundown — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Maine

Baker Mountain — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Big Squaw — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Bigrock Mountain — Plan to Open 12/26

Black Mtn — Plan to Open 12/26

Camden Snow Bowl — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Hermon Mountain — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Lost Valley — Wed Plan to Open 12/18 machine groomed

Mt Abram — Wed 9:31a variable machine groomed 10 – 12 base 3 of 54 trails, 6% open 2 of 5 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun: Dec 25: Not open Dec 26-Jan 02: 9a-4p.

Saddleback — Wed 12:24p loose granular machine groomed 10 – 38 base 7 of 68 trails 10% open, 26 acres, 1 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:45p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p.

Shawnee Peak — Wed 4:46p machine groomed 10 – 18 base 6 of 42 trails 14% open, 3 of 6 lifts, Mon: 10a-9p;Tue-Thu: 10a-8p;Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 8:30a-8p;Sun: 8:30a-4:30p;; Dec 16-24: 10a-4p.

Sugarloaf — Wed 7:47a wet snow machine groomed 10 – 12 base 26 of 162 trails 16% open, 13 miles, 148 acres, 5 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:50p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:50p.

Sunday River — Wed 7:55a machine groomed 12 – 26 base 42 of 135 trails 31% open, 16 miles, 223 acres, 8 of 18 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:45p Sat/Sun: 8a-3:45p.

Titcomb Mountain — Plan to Open 12/18

Quarry Road XC — Wed 11:41a loose granular machine groomed 6 – 18 base 6 of 23 trails 1 mile Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Massachusetts

Berkshire East — Plan to Open 12/22

Blue Hills Boston — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Bousquet — Wed 9:16a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 4 of 23 trails, 17% open 3 of 5 lifts, Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p; Open Fri-Sun.

Bradford — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Catamount — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Jiminy Peak — Wed 6:28a machine groomed 12 – 40 base 16 of 45 trails 36% open, 6 miles, 71 acres, 3 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-10p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.

Nashoba Valley — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Otis Ridge — Plan to Open 12/18

Ski Butternut — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Ski Ward — Reopen 12/19 Thu/Fri: 4p-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p.

Wachusett — Wed 7:31a machine groomed 11 – 13 base 11 of 27 trails 41% open, 40 acres, 4 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-7p; Sat/Sun: 7:30a-7p.

New Hampshire

Arrowhead — Plan to Open 12/26

Attitash — Wed 6:28a machine groomed 36 – 36 base 9 of 68 trails, 13% open 2 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Black Mountain — Plan to Open 12/26

Bretton Woods — Wed 2:28p machine groomed 12 – 24 base 11 of 63 trails 17% open, 4 miles, 74 acres, 4 of 10 lifts, sm Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Fri: 8a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Dec 25: 10a-4p: Dec 26-Dec 31: 8a-4p.

Cannon Mountain — Wed 6:27a machine groomed 16 – 58 base 25 of 97 trails 26% open, 4 miles, 65 acres, 4 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Cranmore — Wed 5:56a wet granular machine groomed 11 – 17 base 11 of 57 trails 19% open, 3 miles, 37 acres, 3 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Crotched Mountain — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Dartmouth Skiway — Plan to Open 12/19

Gunstock — Wed 7:02p machine groomed 10 – 16 base 15 of 48 trails, 18% open 58 acres, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

King Pine — Wed 6:59p machine groomed 12 – 18 base 6 of 17 trails, 35% open 1 mile 10 acres, 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-6p; Sat/Sun: 9a-6p.

Loon Mountain — Wed 9:00a machine groomed 19 – 27 base 26 of 61 trails 43% open, 180 acres, 6 of 10 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

McIntyre Ski Area — Wed 10:27a machine groomed 10 – 10 base 1 of 9 trails 11% open, 1 of 4 lifts, sm Fri: 3p-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-6p.

Mount Sunapee — Wed 6:53a machine groomed 18 – 18 base 8 of 66 trails 12% open, 1 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Pats Peak — Wed 2:56p machine groomed 6 – 18 base 15 of 28 trails, 54% open 7 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Ragged Mountain — Wed 3:41p machine groomed 20 – 32 base 15 of 57 trails 26% open, 54 acres, 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Waterville Valley — Wed 3:55p machine groomed 4 – 6 base 14 of 61 trails 17% open, 45 acres, 5 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8a-3:30p.

Whaleback — Plan to Open 12/26

Wildcat — Wed 6:39a machine groomed 18 – 18 base 4 of 48 trails, 8% open 2 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8a-3:30p.

New Jersey

Campgaw Mountain — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Mountain Creek — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

New York

Belleayre — Wed 5:38p machine groomed 6 – 18 base 14 of 51 trails, 27% open 25 acres, 3 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Brantling Ski Slopes — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Bristol Mountain — Wed 4:39p machine groomed 6 – 24 base 3 of 39 trails 8% open, 1 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Buffalo Ski Club — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Cockaigne — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Dry Hill — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Four Seasons — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Gore Mountain — Wed 4:38p variable machine groomed 3 – 10 base 19 of 110 trails 17% open, 9 miles, 117 acres, 7 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Greek Peak — Wed 2:38p machine groomed 2 – 14 base 8 of 56 trails, 14% open 2 of 8 lifts, Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.

Holiday Mountain — Plan to Open 12/23

Holiday Valley — Wed 5:40p machine groomed 4 – 28 base 7 of 60 trails 12% open, 4 of 13 lifts, Mon-Wed: 9a-9p;Fri 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.

HoliMont — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Hunter Mountain — Wed 6:40a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 18 of 67 trails 27% open, 5 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat: 8a-4p; Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Kissing Bridge — Plan to Open 12/23

Labrador Mountain — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Maple Ski Ridge — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

McCauley — Wed 8:53a machine groomed 4 – 24 base 4 of 23 trails, 17% open 2 of 5 lifts, Mon, Wed-Fri: 9a-4:15p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:15p; Open Wed-Mon Dec 25: Not open; Dec 28: 9a-4:15p.

Mount Peter — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Oak Mountain — Wed Plan to Open 12/18 machine groomed 12 – 18 base Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun; Dec 24-25: Not open.

Peek n Peak — Plan to Open 12/21

Plattekill — Plan to Open 12/18

Snow Ridge — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Song Mountain — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Swain — Plan to Open 12/24

Thunder Ridge — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Titus Mountain — Reopen 12/18

West Mountain — Plan to Open 12/24

Whiteface — Wed 1:18p loose granular machine groomed 7 – 23 base 26 of 87 trails 30% open, 8 miles, 87 acres, 6 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Willard Mountain — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Windham Mountain — Wed 9:26a loose granular machine groomed 6 – 24 base 10 of 54 trails 19% open, 143 acres, 3 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Woods Valley — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Pennsylvania

Bear Creek — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Blue Knob — Plan to Open 12/22

Blue Mountain — Wed 8:15a machine groomed 12 – 18 base 6 of 40 trails 11% open, 1 mile 15 acres, 3 of 16 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 8a-9p.

Camelback — Plan to Open 12/22

Elk Mountain — Wed 7:54a machine groomed 18 – 24 base 5 of 27 trails 19% open, 2 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:30p.

Hidden Valley — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Jack Frost — Wed 6:41a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 8 of 34 trails 24% open, 2 of 21 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Liberty Mountain — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Montage Mountain — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Mount Pleasant — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Mystic Mountain at Nemacolin Woodlands — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Roundtop — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Seven Springs — Wed 6:44a machine groomed 6 – 12 base 7 of 33 trails 21% open, 3 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Shawnee Mountain — Plan to Open 12/24

Ski Big Bear — Plan to Open 12/26

Ski Sawmill — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Spring Mountain — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Tussey Mountain — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Whitetail — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Rhode Island

Yawgoo Valley — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Vermont

Bolton Valley — Wed 6:51a machine groomed 10 – 12 base 5 of 71 trails 5% open, 3 of 6 lifts, Mon 9a-4p, Tue-Fri 9a-10p; Sat 9a-10p, Sun 9a-4p.

Bromley Mountain — Wed 6:36a machine groomed 8 – 16 base 11 of 47 trails 23% open, 3 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Burke Mountain — Wed 6:32a machine groomed 12 – 24 base 8 of 50 trails 22% open, 2 miles, 22 acres, 1 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Jay Peak — Wed 6:24a machine groomed 10 – 24 base 12 of 81 trails, 15% open 4 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:00a-4p.

Killington — Wed 6:28a machine groomed 20 – 24 base 36 of 155 trails 23% open, 18 miles, 141 acres, 6 of 22 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Mad River Glen — Wed Reopen 12/18 machine groomed 4 – 12 base Sat/Sun: 9a-3p; Open Sat/Sun.

Magic Mountain — Plan to Open 12/18

Middlebury Snow Bowl — Wed 6:57a machine groomed 16 – 18 base 3 of 17 trails, 18% open, 2 of 4 lifts, Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Wed-Sun; Dec 25: Not open; Dec 26-27: 9a-4p.

Mount Snow — Wed 6:58a machine groomed 18 – 18 base 22 of 87 trails 25% open, 7 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Okemo Mountain — Wed 7:04a machine groomed 16 – 22 base 35 of 121 trails 29% open, 11 miles, 171 acres, 7 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Dec 25-Jan 2: 8a-4p; Jan 15-17: 8a-4p; Feb 21-25: 8a-4p.

Pico — Wed 6:29a machine groomed 15 – 20 base 3 of 58 trails, 5% open 2 of 7 lifts, Mon/Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8;30a-4p; Open Thu-Mon.

Ski Quechee — Plan to Open 12/26

Smugglers Notch — Wed 4:18p machine groomed 10 – 32 base 10 of 78 trails 13% open, 30 acres, 3 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Stowe — Wed 6:09a frozen granular machine groomed 12 – 30 base 28 of 116 trails, 24% open 9 miles, 155 acres, 5 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Stratton Mountain — Wed 11:19a machine groomed 2 – 12 base 16 of 99 trails 16% open, 69 acres, 5 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Sugarbush — Wed 6:13a machine groomed 15 – 27 base 23 of 111 trails 21% open, 113 acres, 7 of 16 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Suicide Six — Plan to Open 12/22

SOUTHEAST Alabama

Cloudmont — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Maryland

Wisp — Wed 6:46a machine groomed 15 – 15 base 5 of 34 trails, 15% open 3 of 16 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p;Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p;Sun: 9a-4.

North Carolina

Appalachian Ski — Wed 9:17a variable machine groomed 15 – 37 base 7 of 12 trails 58% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-10p;Fri: 9a-12a; Sat: 9a-12a Sun: 9a-10p.

Beech Mountain — Wed 6:46a machine groomed 16 – 28 base 9 of 17 trails 53% open, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.

Cataloochee — Wed 7:00a machine groomed 18 – 22 base 7 of 18 trails 39% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.

Sapphire Valley — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Sugar Mountain — Wed 7:21a loose granular 22 – 60 base 8 of 21 trails 38% open, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p, 6p-10p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p/6p-10p.

Wolf Ridge — Plan to Open 12/23

Tennessee

Ober Gatlinburg — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Virginia

Massanutten — Wed Reopen 12/20 machine groomed 22 – 22 base Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open Sat/Sun.

The Homestead — Plan to Open 12/23

West Virginia

Canaan Valley — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Snowshoe Mountain — Wed 9:18a machine groomed 30 – 30 base 24 of 60 trails 40% open, 79 acres, 6 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Timberline Mountain — Wed 9:59a machine groomed 18 – 24 base 12 of 40 trails, 30% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Winterplace — Plan to Open 12/18

