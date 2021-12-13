Slawson, Furman visit UNC

Furman (7-3) vs. North Carolina (7-2)

Dean E. Smith Center, Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Jalen Slawson and Furman will take on Armando Bacot and North Carolina. The senior Slawson has scored 20 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 18.8 over his last five games. Bacot, a junior, is averaging 14.6 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Furman has relied heavily on its seniors. Slawson, Alex Hunter, Mike Bothwell and Conley Garrison have collectively accounted for 72 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 81 percent of all Paladins points over the team’s last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Slawson has been directly responsible for 48 percent of all Furman field goals over the last three games. The senior forward has 23 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Tar Heels are 5-0 when they record six or more steals and 2-2 when they fall shy of that mark. The Paladins are 5-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.9 percent or worse, and 2-3 when opponents exceed that percentage.

STREAK STATS: North Carolina has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 80.2 points while giving up 64.2.

DID YOU KNOW: Furman as a team has made 11.7 3-pointers per game this season, which is fifth-most among Division I teams.

