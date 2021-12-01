Trending:
Slazinski scores 20 to lead Iona over Marist 78-71

The Associated Press
December 1, 2021 11:15 pm
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Quinn Slazinski had a career-high 20 points as Iona topped Marist 78-71 in a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference opener on Wednesday night.

Tyson Jolly had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Gaels (7-2, 1-0). Ryan Myers added 11 points, while Dylan van Eyck delivered nine assists.

Jao Ituka had 19 points for the Red Foxes (2-4). Raheim Sullivan added 14 points. Samkelo Cele finished with 13 points and three blocks.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

